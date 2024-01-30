Photo courtesy of AUSA AUSA showcased five models of compact rough terrain equipment at 2024 World of Concrete.

AUSA, manufacturer of compact rough terrain material handling vehicles, showcased some of its rough terrain dumpers and forklifts at the World of Concrete trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

"Our commitment to the North American market is strong. We have a prominent distribution network of over 93 sales points spread throughout the territory, allowing us to cover our customers," said Ignasi Moner, CEO of AUSA US Corp.

"For us, being present for the seventh consecutive time at World of Concrete and having a booth with dumpers reinforces our certainty that this type of vehicle is a great money-and-timesaving asset for the day-to-day operations in the construction industry.

"Every day, more and more professionals show interest and relate dumpers to the AUSA brand. Indeed, all the customers who have tried this type of machine see the potential it has for their business."

AUSA showcased five models of compact rough terrain equipment at 2024 World of Concrete. In the dumper category, AUSA exhibited the electric model D151AEG with a 3,300 lb. / 1.18 cu. yd. load capacity and a swivel skip. Equipped with a lithium-ion battery pack that provides a full day's work range with off-road power and capabilities as its diesel counterpart.

Also, on display were the new D201AHG with a 4,400 lb. / 1.7 cu. yd. load capacity and swivel skip, ideal for small inner city works, the D350AHG with a 7,700 lb. / 2.78 cu. yd. load capacity and suitable for larger projects, and the D601AHG, a powerful dumper of larger dimensions capable of a fast and smooth transport of up to 13,200 lb. / 4.12 cu. yd.

The C401H forklift also was exhibited, one of the largest in the brand's catalog, with a 8,000 lb. capacity and a maximum lift height of 17.88 ft.

For more information, visit www.ausa.com.

Today's top stories