photos courtesy of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Crews move dirt for the West Infill Project, one of the early steps in the multi-phase Journey With AUS expansion program.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) in Austin, Texas, has operated beyond capacity for some time so, in September 2024, the city took action: The Austin City Council approved more than $2 billion in construction contracts to expand the airport.

The project is part of the multi-phase "Journey With AUS" plan, whose full investment projections total $4 billion. Construction is just beginning.

A key feature will be the 375,500-sq.-ft. extension of the Barbara Jordan Terminal. The new structure, called the Arrivals and Departures Hall, is expected to be mostly completed by December 2029. Along with that hall, AUS will receive a new concourse with 20 more gates.

The new concourse, "Concourse B," will directly connect to the hall via a tunnel; its anticipated completion date is 2030.

The City Council's September vote authorized the airport to sign a contract with Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP for the design and Austin Commercial LP for the construction of the Arrivals and Departures Hall project.

Austin Commercial's contract totaled $62.23 million, and its preconstruction contract totaled $6.88 million.

Hensel Phelps Construction Co. will serve as the contractor for the new concourse, with a contract of $50.69 million and a preconstruction contract of $6.88 million. Hensel Phelps named Matthew Silver to serve as project manager.

In addition to those two major construction projects, there will be a focus on exterior facilities: The airfield will be enhanced with new parallel midfield taxiways to improve runway connections, increase efficiency and allow for expanded future capacity. Infrastructure improvements also are part of the plan, with centralized utilities and heating and cooling upgrades.

The Arrivals and Departures Hall, Concourse B and connector tunnel, and new central utility plant are now in the design phase. Midfield taxiways is in the build phase; construction broke ground last year and is estimated to be completed in 2027.

The expansion plans were not without challenges: The siting of the new hall will require the rerouting of Presidential Boulevard, the thoroughfare that runs across the front of the terminal. At present, design work is under way to reroute the road, and considerations such as avoiding congestion, creating customer and community awareness and coordinating with all stakeholders are the planners' priorities.

The necessity to keep everything operational during major construction is another challenge the planning team faces.

Public Information Office Division Manager Kimmie Hay explained the sequencing of the plans to ensure a smooth workflow.

"Many times, our bigger, long-term projects like the Concourse B and tunnel, for reference, require enabling projects to be completed, like the West Gate Expansion in this scenario, to be built first," she said. "The construction team will clear a footprint for the project by adjusting AUS aircraft safety envelopes, intended to show staff where they can safely stand to avoid the aircraft while it's taxiing in."

Several smaller-scale "enabling" projects are already underway. This early-phase work also is part of the Journey With AUS improvement program.

In addition to the West Gate expansion, these projects include the west infill, outbound baggage handling system and TSA checkpoint 3 expansion. This initial phase also will involve the internationals arrivals near-term improvement project, which allows more space for baggage carousels and will better accommodate the Federal Inspection Service Facility, which encompasses Customs and Border Protection processing.

The atrium infill, which will fill the terminal's open space, is designed to increase the floor area by 12,000 sq. ft.

These projects are expected to be completed in 2026.

Construction teams will use a wide range of equipment during the Journey With AUS projects; these include tower and mobile cranes, manlifts, welders, survey equipment and lasers.

Austin City Manager T.C. Broadnax described the commitment to the project.

"Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is a vital asset to our city and ensuring support for Journey With AUS is one of my top priorities as city manager … the improvements will not only enhance the travel experience for our residents and visitors but also contribute to Austin's economic growth."

The program follows a strategic, phased approach to construction and improvement projects including a select 2040 Master Plan and near-term upgrades to address the rapid growth of the Greater Austin Region.

The Journey With AUS program represents a $4 billion investment. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) provided significant funding through grants — to date totaling $42 million. Additional funding will come from current and future airport revenue, cash reserves and airport revenue bonds. It will not rely on Austin's tax base.

"This plan will infuse approximately $437 million to small, woman-owned and minority-owned businesses who will join this journey to modernize the Austin airport," Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said. 

(All photos courtesy of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.)

