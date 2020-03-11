Avant Tecno USA Introduces the Electric Avant

The e5 is especially well suited for indoor job and demolition sites where little to no ventilation is possible.

Avant Tecno USA has introduced its first fully electric loader, the Avant e5, to the North American market. This battery powered machine is in the same size class as the Avant 500 series, offering zero emissions, minimal noise and low operating costs.

The launch of Avant's e5 machines is set to take place at ConExpo-Con/AGG in Las Vegas from March 10 to 14, 2020.

The e5 is especially well suited for indoor job and demolition sites where little to no ventilation is possible. Its low noise level enables work in noise-restricted areas or where minimum interference caused by worksite noise is a benefit. Click here to see a recent video testimonial of the e5 in action on an indoor job site.

"We're thrilled to be introducing and showcasing our e-series machines to the United States," said Jukka Kytomaki, president of Avant Tecno USA. "As with all Avant loaders, these machines focus on efficiency, ease of use, safety, versatility and ergonomics. In the case of indoor jobsites, the e5 is going to be a game-changer in the industry."

The e5 is equipped with an AGM battery (Absorbent Glass Mat) which is maintenance free and has a capacity of 13.6 kW. The Avant e5 has a 7.9 gal/min auxiliary hydraulic flow, which allows working with various Avant attachments.

Battery powered

Charging unit included in machine

Environmentally friendly

Zero emissions for indoor demolition jobs

Minimal noise level

Low operating costs

Avant Tecno USA and its extensive dealer network began taking orders for the e5 in February 2020. For more information, visit www.avanttecnousa.com or stop by booth F3768 at ConExpo-Con/AGG.