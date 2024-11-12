Balfour Beatty begins a $95.5M mixed-use project in Dallas, transforming vacant land on North Henderson Ave. The 161,000-sq.-ft. development will feature retail, restaurants, office space, and public areas, enhancing the area with improved infrastructure. Set for completion in fall 2026.

Photo courtesy of Balfour Beatty A view of the planned North Henderson Avenue project.

Balfour Beatty announced on Oct 23 the start of construction on a $95.5 million mixed-use development on North Henderson Avenue in Dallas, Texas.

Owned and developed by New York-based Acadia Realty Trust and Dallas-based development firm Ignite-Rebees, the 161,000-sq.-ft. mixed-use development will occupy a site on Henderson Avenue that has been vacant for decades.

Spanning the quarter-mile stretch of North Henderson Avenue between Glencoe Street and McMillan Avenue, the development will transform the eastern end of Henderson Avenue into a walkable destination featuring top retail brands, chef-driven restaurants and premium office space.

Photo courtesy of Balfour Beatty

The project broke ground on Oct. 14 and is expected to be completed by the fall of 2026.

Designed by Dallas-based architecture firm GFF, the Henderson development will comprise 10 architecturally distinct buildings lined with landscaped walkways pocketed with multiple public spaces.

The new development will feature 12,000 sq. ft. of restaurant space, 75,000 sq. ft. of retail space, 74,000 sq. ft. of office space and 500 subgrade parking spaces. Additionally, this quarter mile of Henderson Avenue will be beautified with new street paving, crosswalks, landscaping and buried utility lines.

"Continuing Balfour Beatty's footprint in Dallas' mixed-use development space is a major accomplishment for our teammates," said Fred Lindeman, Balfour Beatty operations director in Texas. "Through our project-first approach and people-first commitment to our clients and communities where we work, Balfour Beatty will leverage our expert capabilities to meet our client's building goals including delivering this project on schedule and cost effectively. We look forward to providing this state-of-the-art facility in our community which will boost economic growth and development in the Dallas area."

The new development is Balfour Beatty's latest mixed-use project in Dallas, adding to the company's project portfolio in the area.

The company is working to deliver the Knox Street development, a joint-venture and mixed-use project with ANDRES Construction Services, and has also completed the Epic II building, a 23-story office building in Westdale's Deep Ellum Epic development; the Pittman Hotel, a boutique hotel; Class A office space; multifamily and retail property; and Park District, a residential and workspace development near Klyde Warren Park.

