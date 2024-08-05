List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Balfour Beatty Reaches Milestones On Two County of San Diego Projects

    Balfour Beatty achieves milestones on two key San Diego projects: groundbreaking of $29M Crisis Stabilization Unit in El Cajon and completion of $84.5M Youth Transition Campus Phase 2 in Kearny Mesa - enhancing mental health access and youth rehabilitation in the county.

    Mon August 05, 2024 - West Edition
    Balfour Beatty


    The East County Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) is designed to provide individuals a safe space to stabilize and recover amid a behavioral health crisis in the area as well as help reduce emergency department patient loads.
    Photo courtesy of Balfour Beatty
    The East County Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) is designed to provide individuals a safe space to stabilize and recover amid a behavioral health crisis in the area as well as help reduce emergency department patient loads.
    The East County Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU) is designed to provide individuals a safe space to stabilize and recover amid a behavioral health crisis in the area as well as help reduce emergency department patient loads.   (Photo courtesy of Balfour Beatty) Balfour Beatty celebrated the completion of the $84.5 million Youth Transition Campus Phase 2 project. This facility replaces the former 70-year-old Juvenile Hall facilities with a modern campus that is a nationwide model for therapeutic, trauma-informed and “home-like” youth rehabilitation to improve outcomes for high-risk youth in San Diego County.   (Photo courtesy of Balfour Beatty)

    Balfour Beatty has achieved major milestones on two San Diego County projects, including the groundbreaking of the East County Crisis Stabilization Unit in El Cajon, Calif., and the completion of the Youth Transition Campus Phase 2 project in Kearny Mesa, Calif.

    Balfour Beatty and county of San Diego recently broke ground on the $29 million East County Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU). The CSU is designed to provide individuals a safe space to stabilize and recover amid a behavioral health crisis in the area as well as help reduce emergency department patient loads, particularly at the nearby Sharp Grossmont Hospital, which has one of the busiest emergency rooms in the country.

    The 14,000-sq.-ft. facility will be the first CSU in East County and will feature expanded services, 24-hour care and recliner chairs for patients to receive assessments, medication assistance and peer and individual therapy and support. The county's newest CSU is projected to be completed in fall 2025.

    Photo courtesy of Balfour Beatty

    Balfour Beatty also celebrated the completion of the $84.5 million Youth Transition Campus Phase 2 project. This facility replaces the former 70-year-old Juvenile Hall facilities with a modern campus that is a nationwide model for therapeutic, trauma-informed and "home-like" youth rehabilitation to improve outcomes for high-risk youth in San Diego County.

    The new facility features sports and recreational areas, visiting areas and various classroom settings including technical education programs. The Youth Transition Campus Phase 2 accommodates up to 72 youth in 12-bed cohorts that have individual sleeping quarters with private bathrooms, one-on-one counseling spaces, meeting rooms, a shared kitchenette and furnished common dayroom that includes televisions, books and phones. Phase 2 also provides a large garden area with fruit trees and other seasonal plants that will provide fruits and vegetables for the facility's developing "farm-to-table" culinary arts program.

    The facility's second phase follows Balfour Beatty's successful completion of the award-winning Youth Transition Campus Phase 1 in January 2022 which received the Design-Build Institute of America Project/Team National Merit Award. The completion of Phase 1 and Phase 2 concludes the five-year, $193.5 million project which was contracted in 2019.

    "These milestones demonstrate our commitment to being the county of San Diego's trusted building advisor," said Dan Ferguson, Balfour Beatty Justice and Civic director in California. "Our long-standing relationship with the county allows us to understand their vision deeply and translate it into facilities that serve the community's evolving needs. We're honored to play a role in improving mental health access and youth rehabilitation services in the county and we look forward to continuing our work to build a stronger, healthier San Diego."

    For more information, visit www.balfourbeattyus.com.




    Today's top stories

    Phase III of SCDOT's Berlin G Myers Parkway Begins

    Flatiron, Dragados Merge, Creating Second-Largest U.S. Civil Contractor

    Kirby-Smith Machinery Announces Leadership Changes for Product Support Operations

    HD Hyundai, NED Expand Relationship, Add 'Flagship' Locations in Florida, Texas

    John Deere Rolls Out New Extended-Reach 326 P-Tier Telescopic Wheel Loader

    Vermont Floods Prompt Sen. Peter Welch to Ask Congress for Federal Aid

    Skanska Completes $89M Renovation, Addition to University of New Hampshire's Spaulding Hall

    Furukawa Co. Names Manabu Masda New President of FRD.USA Operations



     

    Read more about...

    Balfour Beatty Infrastructure Inc. California Hospital/Medical Construction







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA