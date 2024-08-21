Shutterstock photo

Balfour Beatty has been selected for 11 K-12 renovation projects on behalf of DeKalb County School District and Atlanta Public Schools in Georgia.

The new projects totaling more than $120 million, signifies the growth and expansion of Balfour Beatty's educational portfolio in the state and the company's commitment to improving learning environments for thousands of students, faculty and staff in the Greater Atlanta Metro area.

Nine school facilities within DeKalb County School District will undergo renovations and building systems replacements at Nancy Creek Elementary, Champion Theme Middle School, Idlewood Elementary, Murphey Candler Elementary and other schools across the District. Balfour Beatty will work in partnership with DeKalb County School District and its industry partners to complete these major system upgrades and renovations including full replacements of HVAC systems, electrical upgrades, roof replacements, fire safety upgrades and other various improvements.

Balfour Beatty also has been selected for two renovation projects on behalf of its repeat-client, Atlanta Public Schools. At Towns Elementary School, the project team will deliver an HVAC replacement and building improvements and at Miles Elementary School renovations include a parking lot addition, HVAC replacement of an outside air system unit, generator installation and a building automation system.

"These renovation projects tap into what our teams do best, which is working with our local school districts to provide a seamless construction experience while keeping students, faculty, staff and visitors safe," said Mike Macon, Balfour Beatty senior vice president in Georgia. "Our phased approach to executing these facility renovations will allow us to uphold our commitment to delivering these essential projects with minimal impact to school operations. Once complete, each school will breathe new life and provide enhanced learning environments for students."

Preconstruction activities are under way for the DeKalb County School District and Atlanta Public Schools facilities. Construction for projects with occupied campuses will be phased, with extensive renovation activities being executed during the summer months and school breaks while the buildings are unoccupied.

Full contracts have been executed for DeKalb County School District's projects at Nancy Creek Elementary and Champion Theme Middle. For remaining schools, contract awards are expected to be executed in 2025.

For more information, visit www.balfourbeattyus.com.

