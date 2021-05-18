Overlapping the two closures [12600 South is expected to open in August] saves at least a year from the schedule, along with millions of taxpayer dollars from the budget, versus building the interchanges one after the other.

Drivers in southwestern Salt Lake County are advised to plan ahead for a six-month closure of 10400 South in South Jordan. The road will be closed to east-west traffic at Bangerter Highway through November while crews construct a new freeway-style interchange.

Three new freeway-style interchanges are currently under construction along Bangerter Highway at 6200 South, 10400 South and 12600 South. These interchanges will eliminate stoplights for Bangerter Highway drivers and improve safety by removing cross traffic. This continues a multi-year program of upgrading Bangerter Highway by converting intersections to interchanges to accommodate current and future growth in this part of the state.

"This area is really growing and that's why we're so focused on converting each of these intersections into interchanges," said Marwan Farah, UDOT Bangerter interchanges project manager. "Closing 10400 South means we can build the interchange more quickly and safely, at a lower cost to taxpayers."

During the closure, Bangerter Highway will remain open in both directions, and the traffic signal at 10400 South will be removed permanently. In addition, right turns both on and off 10400 South will still be open.

For more information, visit udot.utah.gov/bangerter.

