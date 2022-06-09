Our Main Office
Barko Hydraulics, a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of innovative heavy equipment solutions for the forestry, vegetation management and material handling industries, has introduced Barko Insight, a remote platform designed to monitor the performance of heavy machinery.
"Barko Insight uses real-time data to inform proactive maintenance and operating decisions for a single machine or an entire fleet," said Barko President, Justin Rupar.
"With this type of information at the fingertips of owners and operators, both will gain a better understanding of how their machines perform in real-time. This obviously directly impacts productivity optimization and the extension of equipment life."
Barko Insight is available on new Barko equipment and comes with a free 1-year subscription. Barko Insight includes an intuitive dashboard, providing real-time insight into how a machine is running, with automatic alerts if performance metrics slip below normal operating conditions.
Key benefits include:
"Barko machines are built tough, built to last, and with Barko Insight, they're now built to work smart," Rupar said.
For more information, visit Barko.com.
This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.