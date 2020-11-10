Barko Hydraulics Debuts Upgraded Line of 2021 Merchandising Loaders

The 595B model is Barko's largest and strongest merchandising loader that delivers 55,000 ft-lb of swing torque and can be configured with an optional straight or live heel boom for a maximum reach of 36 ft.

Barko Hydraulics' merchandising loaders begin a new chapter as the company launched upgraded models for 2021, including the 295B, 495B, and 595B. Each carefully considered improvement was implemented to increase operator comfort and productivity for the forestry industry's toughest jobs.

"We're very excited about our 2021 merchandising loaders product lineup because we know these machines are going to make operators' jobs better," said Steve Talaga, Barko's director of marketing and product development.

"We take customer feedback very seriously at Barko. We talked to our customers and dealers about what works and what could be better, and then made strategic design improvements that make our merchandising loaders more productive, comfortable and safer to operate."

The 2021 merchandising loader lineup has been outfitted with meaningful improvements to key areas that will provide a new level of performance and comfort, according to the manufacturer.

Stabilizer Cylinders

Barko added an air bleeder on each stabilizer cylinder to improve the process of eliminating air in the cylinders during installation at the factory and reduce the potential of a spongy or bouncy feeling during operation.

Hydraulic Reservoir

By redesigning the hydraulic reservoir, Barko reduced the total hydraulic oil volume by 46 gal. while maintaining the same hydraulic performance and cooling capacity as prior models. This improvement also allowed Barko to simplify the hydraulic return filter design and switch from a two-filter design to a single filter design, further improving serviceability, according to the manufacturer.

Air Cleaner

The air cleaner was relocated, and Barko added a lockable, hinged door for easy, tool-less service access.

Hydrostatic Swing (495B and 595B models only. Not available on the 295B model.)

Barko implemented a tested hydrostatic pump setup that improves the multifunction performance of the merchandising loaders as well as reduces noise during swing braking, increases fuel efficiency and improves overall productivity.

Operator Cab

By far, the most noticeable improvements the Barko team made are inside the operator cab. This is the operator's office day in and day out, so it needs to be comfortable, functional and safe. Improvements include:

A new, larger 7 in. touchscreen display

Improved ergonomic control layout by relocating switches closer to the operator seat and adding a new 8-button CAN keypad

Increased the cab's HVAC system performance and relocated the vents overhead to concentrate the airflow over the operator

Premium radio with Bluetooth and satellite capability is now standard

Built-in storage tray below the radio

Thicker skylight window

New CB radio mounting location and included a retractor for the CB mic

Barko offers its line of merchandising loaders in a range of sizes and configurations to meet the demands of any job, whether operators are working in-the-woods, at the mill yard, or anywhere in between.

Each unit is powered by a fuel-efficient 173-hp Cummins QSB6.7 Tier IV Final diesel engine that provides enough power for the task at hand without sacrificing fuel efficiency.

With a choice of three different sizes, Barko log grapples ranging from 42 to 52 in. maximum openings, operators can have a complete package that is ready to go to work.

All Barko merchandising loader models are available in the following configurations:

Trailer Mount

Truck Mount

Rough Terrain Carrier (RTC)

Stationary Diesel

Stationary Electric including SE, SE-ERS, and SER-ERS configurations

The 495B and 595B models are available in crawler configurations that make them highly versatile for a wide variety of uses, according to the manufacturer.

The 295B is Barko's smallest and lightest merchandising loader, but despite its size, it still packs a powerful yet efficient punch. It can lift more than 5,000 lbs. at full reach, 30 ft., and is commonly used on landings for small to medium size timber as well as mill infeed lines in stationary applications.

The 495B is a solid combination of power, lift capacity, swing torque and efficiency that is suitable in a wide variety of applications. It offers 44,000 ft-lb of swing torque and is available in several configurations. The 495B is optimized to work in medium-sized timber and deliver steady production day in and day out.

The 595B model is Barko's largest and strongest merchandising loader that delivers 55,000 ft-lb of swing torque and can be configured with an optional straight or live heel boom for a maximum reach of 36 ft. This is the go-to model for heavy lifting and fast cycle times, especially when working in big timber, according to the manufacturer.

For more information, visit www.barko.com/products/loaders/.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.