Barko Hydraulics Welcomes Heavy Machines Inc. as New Dealer

Barko Hydraulics (Barko) announced the addition of Heavy Machines Inc. (Heavy Machines) as the new Barko forestry equipment dealer of Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.

As a diversified equipment distributor serving several regions throughout the United States, Heavy Machines has two branch locations in Maine, located in Portland and Skowhegan, to serve customers in the northeastern United States. Heavy Machines will provide sales and product support for Barko's merchandising loader, stationary electric loader, utility loader, grapple, tracked harvester, feller buncher and processor product lines.

"New England has a rich history in the logging industry, and we're very excited to be partnering with Heavy Machines to strengthen Barko's position in this region," said Joel Larsen, Barko president. "Heavy Machines puts their customers first and we're proud to add Barko to their impressive product lineup."

Heavy Machines began as a specialty line dealer and has been serving the forest products industry since 1972. It has grown to nine branches in five states who are matched to serve the construction, mining, scrap, waste, and forest products industries in the regions they serve.

"We have supported the industry's top equipment brands since our founding, and we're looking forward to working with Barko," said Steve Northcross, senior VP of sales and marketing of Heavy Machines. "Today, our northeast operations have the people skills and support mechanisms to support Barko product lines for all current and future customers. We are proud to be a key part of Barko's new legacy in this business."

For more information, visit www.barko.com and www.heavymachinesinc.com.

