Barko Hydraulics, a developer, manufacturer and distributor of heavy equipment solutions for the forestry, vegetation management and material handling industries, welcomed Tom Sermersheim to the team as aftermarket manager.

Sermersheim will be helping develop Barko's aftermarket parts department.

"Barko has ambitious sales goals for 2022 and beyond, and we're looking forward to having Tom lead the charge in aftermarket parts," said Justin Rupar, Barko president. "Our new strategies are designed to streamline parts access for both dealers and Barko operators."

Sermersheim comes to Barko with diverse experience in industrial, wholesale and retail product management and development, supply chain management, purchasing management, strategic product planning and production/demand planning.

As aftermarket manager, Sermersheim will be responsible for creating a vision and roadmap for the development and also will manage the inside sales representatives while using data analysis to create a robust sales, pricing and marketing program to support parts sales growth initiatives.

"Barko dealers and owner/operators alike trust the Barko brand because it stands for quality," said Sermersheim. "I'm incredibly proud to represent this company, and I'm looking forward to growing a team focused on creating great experiences for our customers."

Barko currently is hiring inside sales representatives to work in aftermarket parts.

Before joining the Barko team, Sermersheim held product management, development and aftermarket roles at Harley-Davidson, Yamaha Motor Company, CNH Industrial and Mercury Marine.

For more information, visit www.barko.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

