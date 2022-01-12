“Getting this third Barry Equipment location opened up is going to make a significant impact to our customers in Connecticut, New York and western Massachusetts,” said Vice President and Operations Manager Joe Barry.

Barry Equipment Co. Inc. has opened a brand new 5,000-sq.-ft dealership in South Windsor, Conn. Located on Route 5 at 1608 John Fitch Blvd., the new building will be a one-stop-shop for equipment and parts sales, and beginning later in 2022, a full-service center for machine maintenance and repairs.

This is the third Barry Equipment location and the second facility that the company has opened in the past 18 months, following a brand new 17,500 sq. ft. service and training location that was introduced on Harrys Way in Webster, Mass., in the fall of 2020.

The team at Barry Equipment is excited to now offer this third location to help make it easier for customers in Connecticut, western Massachusetts and New York state to access the parts and equipment they need while keeping travel time to a minimum. Boasting a tough lineup of powerful brands like Doosan, Peterson, Yanmar, ASV and Dynapac, Barry Equipment is ready to serve all its customers' needs across New England and New York, the company said.

The South Windsor location also will have the latest excavators, wheel loaders, grinders, full line of compact equipment, track loaders and more on the ground. Another 5,000 sq. ft addition to the building will be opening later in the year, allowing for full-service maintenance and repair for downed machines.

According to Vice President and Operations Manager Joe Barry, it was natural for the company to add a new branch in Connecticut and grow the company's presence in the Northeast.

"We had two goals in mind when we opened the South Windsor store: make it easier for our customers to get the parts and equipment they need, and to let more business owners in the area learn the Barry name," said Barry.

"Getting this third Barry Equipment location opened up is going to make a significant impact to our customers in Connecticut, New York and western Massachusetts. Whether they need to get parts for a downed machine or to have one of our certified technicians diagnose and repair a piece of equipment, or even take a look at a brand-new machine, we'll be ready and waiting to make that happen," Barry said.

"We really enjoy working with our clients in Connecticut, and we just felt that adding another brick-and-mortar location would give us a stronger foothold to provide easier access for our current customer base and help build our relationships with new customers in the area."

For more information, call 860/288-4600.

