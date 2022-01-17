Scoops are true utility workhorses in soft rock mine. They handle multiple tasks, including maintenance, re-supply, clean-up and rock dusting.

To help get the job done, Komatsu's redesigned battery-powered Joy 02ESV scoops offer excellent operator comfort and robust time between charges, according to the company.

Equipped with OptiDrive technology developed specifically for these next-generation 240-volt machines, OptiDrive can improve reliability, boost operator productivity, improve motor performance and help reduce maintenance costs. OptiDrive is easier to maintain and troubleshoot because it has fewer cable runs, the company said.

Designed to help minimize downtime, these scoops have new electronics that eliminate switches, and the color display provides real-time operational and fault information to keep operators informed. Additional drive input modules allow the OptiDrive control system to interface with third-party proximity detection systems.

With less heat and noise compared to diesel power, the 240-volt battery power contributes to improved working conditions. These Joy scoops also have improved motor efficiency for increased motor life and enhanced tramming, while improved ergonomics help keep operators more comfortable.

To provide increased power and reduced downtime in the most demanding applications, the scoops are equipped with robust Dana drive axles configured specifically for the application.

For durability and longevity, the center section has been redesigned and includes heavy-duty pivot bearings and pins. The frame is rigorously engineered for reliability and transporting heavy payloads.

