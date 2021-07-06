Our Main Office
Tue July 06, 2021
When it comes to battery power, Husqvarna is committed to leading the way — giving contractors the high power and performance they expect and deserve, without fuel, cords and direct emissions.
Contractors had a chance to experience several battery-powered products from two different battery ecosystems during the World of Concrete trade show in Las Vegas, June 2021.
Powerful. Agile. Cordless. Electric. The PACE battery system unveiled with the K1 PACE high power battery cutter. With K1 PACE contractors can expect power and performance equivalent to gas-powered cutters with all the additional benefits battery powered equipment brings to both operators and the environment.
The K1 PACE will be available to purchase during the second half of 2021.
The PACE battery system can be utilized for more machines as the battery-powered family expands in the future.
Ready. Set. Done: The i-series is a family of 36V battery-powered products. It is a versatile range of equipment for a variety of different construction applications and compatible with a broad range of Husqvarna's forest and garden products. Several new i-series products were revealed at World of Concrete 2021. These include:
For more information, visit www.husqvarnacp.com.