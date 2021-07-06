DM 540i battery-powered drill motor

When it comes to battery power, Husqvarna is committed to leading the way — giving contractors the high power and performance they expect and deserve, without fuel, cords and direct emissions.

Contractors had a chance to experience several battery-powered products from two different battery ecosystems during the World of Concrete trade show in Las Vegas, June 2021.

PACE

Powerful. Agile. Cordless. Electric. The PACE battery system unveiled with the K1 PACE high power battery cutter. With K1 PACE contractors can expect power and performance equivalent to gas-powered cutters with all the additional benefits battery powered equipment brings to both operators and the environment.

The K1 PACE will be available to purchase during the second half of 2021.

The PACE battery system can be utilized for more machines as the battery-powered family expands in the future.

i-SERIES

Ready. Set. Done: The i-series is a family of 36V battery-powered products. It is a versatile range of equipment for a variety of different construction applications and compatible with a broad range of Husqvarna's forest and garden products. Several new i-series products were revealed at World of Concrete 2021. These include:

WT 15i battery-powered water tank. The compact and easy-to-use 4 gal. water tank helps contractors work efficiently. It has an electric pump, so there is no manual pumping required. It has an integrated hose, with a connector applicable for Husqvarna cutting or drilling equipment. The hose has a length of 10 ft. to give contractors comfortable distance to the cutting area. Available now.

BV 30i battery-powered screed is cordless and lightweight, operates with low vibrations and does not emit direct exhaust fumes — providing a more pleasant, working environment. Available soon.

DM 540i battery-powered drill motor fits in narrow corners, has low weight, is optimally balanced and easy to use. It's optimized for handheld drilling most materials, but especially reinforced concrete with diameters up to 3 in. It can be mounted on the Husqvarna DS 150 stand to drill up to 4 in. diameter holes. Available Q3 2021.

DE 110i battery-powered dust extractor is compact and easy to transport, yet powerful. This H class dust extractor is an excellent match for the DM 540i drill motor as well as other handheld equipment within the i-series 36V platform. It is equipped with a user friendly HMI, SmartFlow that automatically adjusts the air flow while securing maximum runtime from the batteries, and high water protection enables fast and efficient decontamination. Available early 2022.

