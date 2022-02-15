List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Bay Crane Acquires Gatwood Crane as Part of Expansion

Tue February 15, 2022 - Midwest Edition #4
Bay Crane Companies


(Bay Crane photo)
(Bay Crane photo)

The Bay Crane Companies Inc., the largest provider of specialty crane and rigging equipment services in the northeastern United States, announced it has acquired Gatwood Crane Rental Service Inc.

"Ed and his family have built a very successful business with a great reputation," said Kenneth Bernardo, CEO of Bay Crane. "We see Gatwood Crane as the foundation upon which we will build a leading Chicago-land crane service company. Our plan is to see this business grow and prosper as we add equipment, services, customers, additional locations and attract the highest quality employees."

Gatwood Crane was founded by Chuck Gatwood in 1947 and has grown to become one of the best-known crane rental companies in the Chicago-land area with a fleet of cranes ranging from 10 to 500 tons lifting capacity.

"We couldn't have found a better partner than the Bay Crane team to take over the business my family built over the years," said Ed Gatwood, CEO of Gatwood Crane. "Bay Crane understands the importance of our people to the success of this business. I am excited for the future of Gatwood Crane, its employees and our ability to better serve our customers in the future."

"We're delighted to welcome our new customers and team members to Bay Crane," said Bernardo. "This transaction expands our presence into key markets with an experienced team that shares our pride in delivering superior customer service. As customers turn to us for their crane, rigging and transportation needs we intend to broaden our capabilities in the Chicago-land area to provide them with a complete range of solutions to help them succeed."

For more information, visit baycrane.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




