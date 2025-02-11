List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    BCA of Northeast Indiana Announces Its 2025 Board of Directors, Officers

    The Building Contractors Association of Northeast Indiana has announced its 2025 Board of Directors and Officers, including new President Brandon Bushee of Brooks Construction. The association, founded in 1917, promotes ethics and quality workmanship in the commercial construction industry.

    Tue February 11, 2025 - Midwest Edition #4
    Building Contractors Association of Northeast Indiana


    Brandon Bushee
    BCA photo
    Brandon Bushee
    Brandon Bushee   (BCA photo ) Matt Gerbers   (BCA photo ) Nick Alwine   (BCA photo ) Ryan Hellinger   (BCA photo )

    The Building Contractors Association of Northeast Indiana (BCA) announced the names of members serving on its 2025 board of directors.

    Elected to office are Brandon Bushee of Brooks Construction Company as president; Matt Gerbers of Shambaugh & Son as 1st vice president; Ryan Hellinger of CME Construction as 2nd vice-president; and Nick Alwine of FCI Construction as treasurer.

    Grace Minnick of Minnick Services and Peter Schenkel of Schust Construction are newly elected directors. Emily Brough of K & H Construction, Jeffrey Harding of HallerColvin, Gary Voirol of MSKTD & Associates and Kelli Warner of Design Collaborative have been reelected to serve successive three-year terms.

    Other board members for 2025 include Andy Binkley of Weigand Construction; Holly Hunter of Hamilton Hunter Builders; Brian Gerig of IMI; John Hoffman of Star Excavating; Ryan Fruchey of Don R. Fruchey; David Michael of Michael Kinder & Sons; and Chris Freiburger of The Hagerman Group.

    BCA is a professional trade association established in 1917. BCA members are commercial contractors and companies that supply materials and professional services. As an association, BCA promotes strong ethics and quality workmanship, keeps current on industry issues and represents civic concerns.




