Building Contractors Association of Northeast Indiana (BCA) announced winners of the 2021 Presidential Merit Scholarships and Michael H. Kinder Jr. Memorial Scholarship. These programs were created to recognize significant accomplishments and reward worthy students in furthering their education in construction-related college degree programs.

The recipients of the two $2,500 Presidential Merit Scholarships are Trevor Craig and Jacob Kuhn. The $2,500 Michael H. Kinder Jr. Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Reis Sosebee.

Trevor Craig is in her third year at Purdue University in the Construction Management Technology program. She is employed by CME Corporation, where she has gained estimating experience through her internships. Her eventual goal is to become a senior estimator with a large general contractor. She loves construction estimating because she gets to assign dollar amounts to every piece of a project and gets to learn the project inside and out before it comes to life.

Jacob Kuhn is in his third year at the University of Cincinnati in the Architecture program. He is employed by Barton-Coe-Vilamaa Architects & Engineers as an intern. Through prior experience with an insulation contractor, he visited various job sites and learned how a building is put together. He saw some of the hardships that people had to endure during their day. Once licensed, he plans to design for more than the people who will use the building, but also for the people who will construct it.

Reis Sosebee recently graduated from Homestead High School. He will start his college education at Purdue University this fall in the Construction Management Technology program and hopes to complete that in three years with the college credit he earned in high school. He is the son of Chris Sosebee of Weigand Construction.

His career goal is to work for a construction firm in or around Fort Wayne as a superintendent or project engineer. He feels his love for the outdoors and strong people skills make construction the perfect career for him.

BCA is a professional trade association established in 1917. BCA members are commercial contractors as well as companies that supply materials and professional services to them. As an association, BCA promotes strong ethics, quality workmanship, keeps current on industry issues and represents its members' concerns on civic issues.

