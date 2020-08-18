The National 9125A mounted on a Peterbilt 367 provides 26 ton capacity and 125 ft. boom.

Select Crane Sales assisted Beaver Tree Services with the purchase of a 2010 National 9125A boom truck.

Beaver Tree Services performs residential and commercial tree service within the state of New Jersey.

The National 9125A mounted on a Peterbilt 367 provides 26 ton capacity and 125 ft. boom. The capacity, boom length and ease of use is a perfect fit for tree industrywork, according to the company.

"We love being able to support Beaver Tree Services, the purchase of the 9125A will be a great asset for them. Select Crane continues to support the tree industry by having a wide range of boom truck capacities and price points in our inventory," said Jason MacKenzie, president Select Crane Sales.

Select Crane Sales specializes in the sale of new and used cranes including: all terrain cranes, hydraulic truck cranes, carry deck cranes, boom trucks, rough terrain cranes, crawler/dragline cranes, and tower cranes.

For more information, visit www.selectcrane.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.