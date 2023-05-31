List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Belt Group of Companies Operate 175|AT in Mid-Atlantic States

    Wed May 31, 2023 - Northeast Edition
    Link-Belt Cranes


    The 175|AT was added to Belt Crane's existing fleet of Link-Belt Cranes, which include a 75-ton HTC-8675 and 90-ton HTC-8690, both hydraulic truck cranes.
    The 175|AT was added to Belt Crane's existing fleet of Link-Belt Cranes, which include a 75-ton HTC-8675 and 90-ton HTC-8690, both hydraulic truck cranes.
    The 175|AT was added to Belt Crane's existing fleet of Link-Belt Cranes, which include a 75-ton HTC-8675 and 90-ton HTC-8690, both hydraulic truck cranes. Belt Cranes, part of the Belt Group of Companies of Cumberland, Md., has purchased a new Link-Belt 175-ton 175|AT all terrain crane for its taxi crane fleet.

    Belt Cranes, part of the Belt Group of Companies of Cumberland, Md., has purchased a new Link-Belt 175-ton 175|AT all terrain crane for its taxi crane fleet.

    The Belt Group of Companies umbrella includes general construction, paving and road construction and roofing.

    Belt Group covers a 70-mi. radius that includes Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia in the Allegheny and Appalachian Mountains. The 175|AT was added to its existing fleet of Link-Belt Cranes, which include a 75-ton HTC-8675 and 90-ton HTC-8690, both hydraulic truck cranes.

    "The 175|AT crane fits into our company well because we are in the mountains and the 175 holds itself back on down grades and climbs really well for its size," said Belt Cranes Operator Travis Ryan.

    "Also being an all terrain, used for different sites, it's nice because when in an area that is rough and tight, you have all your wheel configurations. That's what I like about this machine. It's tight for the size of it. You can maneuver it just about wherever you want to with no problem.

    One of the 175|AT's earliest projects included a West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) two-lane bridge project over North Fork Patterson Creek in Maysville, W. Va.

    During two separate seven hour road closures, Belt Cranes was able to place eight total beams for the new bridge deck. Most beams were 52 ft. long and 33 in. square prestressed precast concrete, weighing 40,000 lbs.

    The 175|AT worked with 90 ft. of boom in the EM1 mode using four part line, and working at a 50 ft radius at the bridge site. The heaviest lift included guard-railing already attached to the bridge deck that weighed 45,000 lbs.

    Typical of a taxi crane, the following five days the crew spent in Keyser, W. Va., replacing and installing 13 rooftop HVAC (heating ventilation air-conditioning) units at Keyser Middle School. Once older units are lifted off and new bracing is added, the 175|AT reaches at up to a 140 ft. radius up to 5,000 lbs.

    "We love the boom on this 175AT, and the lighter boom with the 197 feet available to us. That is very valuable to us. Even the foldable jib is an advantage and we like the hydraulically offset full jib. We no longer have to put it down on the ground and remove pins and find something to support the jib and then offset it, and then bring it back into position," said Dave Madden, executive vice-president and chief operating officer of Belt Group of Companies.

    "We have a good relationship with Link-Belt Mid-Atlantic, their sales group and service people. Most of the parts for the Link-Belt's are U.S.-based so they're easy to acquire and parts inventory is good if you need something expedited or overnighted," said Madden.

    For more information, visit www.linkbelt.com.

    This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Austin's $4B CAP Project Reshapes Highway

    Phase Two of $464M LA 1 Bridge Begins in Louisiana

    Yanmar Compact Equipment Announces North America 2022 Dealer of the Year Award Winners

    McCullough Construction Replacing Swift Creek Bridge

    ConExpo-Con/AGG Caps Mental Health Awareness Efforts With CIASP Donation

    Mecalac Launches Multifunctional Compact Loader Line to North American Market

    ASV Announces 2022 Dealer Award Winners

    School Board in Georgia Approves $179M Contract to Build New Cherokee High



     

    Read more about...

    All Terrain Cranes Belt Cranes Cranes Link-Belt






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA