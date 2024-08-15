Photo courtesy of Road Machinery & Supplies Ben Schmidtlein

Ben Schmidtlein has been promoted to Road Machinery & Supplies Co.'s (RMS) vice president of sales, effective immediately.

Schmidtlein joined Road Machinery & Supplies Co. in 2021 as aggregate division manager and since has built a team of aggregate sales and technical support specialists, expanded product offerings and nearly doubled sales of aggregate equipment. He also recently assumed responsibility for the Pit & Quarry division, which is focused on consumable aggregate products.

In his role, Schmidtlein will be responsible for managing RMS' sales and rental efforts, as well as equipment inventory management for RMS, RMS Rentals and U.S. Shoring & Equipment Co. He also will manage after-market sales efforts and serve as the primary point of contact for OEM manufacturers to coordinate the execution of dealer obligations.

While Schmidtlein has been focused on aggregate equipment in his tenure at RMS, he has valuable experience with construction equipment from his time at G. W. Van Keppel Co., where he served as regional sales manager of Kansas and Missouri and managed the teams selling both aggregate and construction equipment from 2017-2021.

"I'm excited Ben has accepted this position. His proven leadership at RMS coupled with his past in managing a construction equipment sales team makes him a perfect fit for this role. Plus, his understanding of our sales processes and procedures, and perhaps most importantly, our people, will make for a smooth transition going forward," said RMS President Russell Sheaffer.

"We have a great team here at RMS. I look forward to working with all our sales group and our customers throughout our territories in both aggregate and construction and strengthening the relationships that are already in place. Since I've been with RMS, there has been a lot of exciting growth on our sales side. I will be focused on continuing that and ensuring that we remain a trusted solutions provider to our customers," said Schmidtlein.

He replaces Joe Schmidtlein, who left RMS on Aug. 9. He will work out of the Savage branch and report to Russell Sheaffer.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories