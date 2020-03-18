Bergkamp Inc. Announces Acquisition of Benedict Slurry Seal

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Bergkamp Inc. Announces Acquisition of Benedict Slurry Seal

Wed March 18, 2020 - National Edition
Bergkamp


Cohesion Tester for establishing the minimum cure rate of a slurry or micro surfacing mix, allowing determination of the set and trafficability times.
Cohesion Tester for establishing the minimum cure rate of a slurry or micro surfacing mix, allowing determination of the set and trafficability times.
Cohesion Tester for establishing the minimum cure rate of a slurry or micro surfacing mix, allowing determination of the set and trafficability times. Loaded Wheel Tester for measurement of excess bitumen and multilayer rutting potential in slurries and micro surfacing. Wet Track Abrasion Tester for testing the lower limit of bitumen content and abrasion resistance in slurries and micro surfacing; also for use in chip seal abrasion testing. Schulze-Breuer Test Machine, which is used to measure aggregate for integrity and compatibility in micro surfacing.

Bergkamp Inc., based in Salina, Kan., announced the acquisition of Benedict Slurry Seal, a leading manufacturer of laboratory products for the asphalt pavement preservation industry. As an industry pioneer itself, this acquisition positions Bergkamp as a premiere provider of slurry seal and micro surfacing laboratory equipment in the United States.

Bergkamp also will be taking its laboratory products into the future by making them available through an e-commerce website, which will be available starting in the second quarter of the year. For now, customers should continue to visit www.benedictslurry.com.

Founded by Ben Benedict in 1968, Dayton, Ohio-based Benedict Slurry Seal gained recognition over the years through its design of innovative tests that measured slurry and micro surfacing performance on the roadway. Many of these tests are still used today. The Benedict Slurry by Bergkamp line of laboratory and testing equipment includes:

  • Cohesion Tester for establishing the minimum cure rate of a slurry or micro surfacing mix, allowing determination of the set and trafficability times.
  • Loaded Wheel Tester for measurement of excess bitumen and multilayer rutting potential in slurries and micro surfacing.
  • Wet Track Abrasion Tester for testing the lower limit of bitumen content and abrasion resistance in slurries and micro surfacing; also for use in chip seal abrasion testing.
  • Flexural Tension Tester, which will measure the cracking resistance of slurry seal and micro surfacing materials.
  • Schulze-Breuer Test Machine, which is used to measure aggregate for integrity and compatibility in micro surfacing.

According to Scott Bergkamp, president and CEO of Bergkamp Inc., "Over the past 50-plus years, Benedict Slurry Seal has become renowned as a global leader in testing equipment for the pavement preservation industry. Bergkamp shares this commitment to our industry, and we are proud to make the Benedict Slurry Seal products available through our company.

"We respect the advances made by Benedict Slurry Seal, and intend to honor that legacy by taking it into the future, providing the leading-edge professional laboratory products and services our customers require."

Bergkamp Inc. has been manufacturing pavement maintenance equipment since 1980 and a contributing member of the International Slurry Surfacing Association (ISSA) since 1981. The company offers a full line of truck-mounted, trailer-mounted and continuous slurry seal and micro surfacing pavers and equipment, as well as spray injection and all-in-one pothole patching equipment. Bergkamp also offers a full line of equipment for emulsion production, asphalt modification and laboratory research.

For more information, call 785/825-1375 or visit www.bergkampinc.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Bergkamp Business News paving