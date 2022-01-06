Bob Rhodes

Bergkamp Inc., based in Salina, Kan., announced the retirement of Rex Eberly as director of its customer care department, effective Dec. 31, 2021. With Eberly's retirement, Bergkamp has promoted Bob Rhodes, formerly the company's product manager for new and existing product development, into the customer care manager position.

Rhodes joined Bergkamp as product manager in 2019. Over the past two years, he has helped to develop new product offerings by implementing new processes and procedures and through in-depth research of the industry. Rhodes currently serves on the ISSA Attendance Sub-Committee.

Eberly has worked within the pavement preservation industry since 1983, holding a variety of operations and sales positions with contracting and manufacturing companies. Eberly joined Bergkamp in January 2014 as director of sales of Bergkamp's contractor business unit, where he consistently delivered on its sales goals. He is a past president of ISSA and has served as secretary of the organization.

Eberly was promoted to director of customer care in 2019, where he implemented changes that delivered successful results. With his retirement, he leaves behind a legacy of hard work, leadership and success at Bergkamp, according to the company.

"Rex Eberly served us well as director for our customer care team and in several other positions," said Scott Bergkamp, Bergkamp Inc. president. "We are grateful for his dedication, loyalty and hard work — and especially his ability to tackle new challenges with success. He was a pleasure to work with, and we wish him well in retirement.

"Customer care is our most important customer-facing department, and we have the utmost confidence in Bob Rhodes' ability to lead this team."

Bergkamp Inc. has been manufacturing pavement maintenance equipment since 1980. The company builds a full line of truck-mounted, trailer-mounted and continuous slurry seal and micro surfacing pavers, along with associated equipment. Bergkamp also builds a spray injection patcher and a flameless all-in-one pothole patcher.

Through its Benedict Slurry Seal by Bergkamp division, the company offers a complete line of equipment for laboratory research and testing.

For more information, visit www.bergkampinc.com.

