Berlon Industries, of Hustisford, Wis., has agreed to acquire Lowe Manufacturing, a Viola, Wis.-based supplier of auger, trenching and grapple attachments that complement Berlon's line of buckets and attachments for skid steers and other machines. The deal is expected to close the first week of January 2022.

"Lowe Manufacturing is highly respected for the quality of its attachments used in fencing, construction, landscaping, rental, contracting, utility, and agricultural applications," said Randy Schickert, president and CEO of Berlon Industries. "Richard and Mary Lowe have done an outstanding job growing the company and enhancing the Lowe products and brand. We are excited about maintaining the Lowe brand, the company's people and its facilities in western Wisconsin."

The combination of these two financially healthy organizations will continue to partner with equipment dealers throughout the United States for sales of their attachments. Those dealers will have a broader selection of buckets and attachments available from the combined business.

Richard Lowe will retire from Lowe Manufacturing, which was founded in 1971, while Mary Lowe will remain with the business.

"Berlon looks to be a perfect fit for continuation of Lowe Manufacturing," Richard Lowe said. "Their business model is in line with the Lowe model, which is based on quality products made by dedicated and talented people, and an entire staff that cares deeply about the customer."

Richard Lowe added that Berlon's commitment to maintain the Lowe brand, people and facilities was an important factor in the acquisition agreement. All staff at both Lowe Manufacturing and Berlon Industries will be retained.

The acquisition includes the Spiral Metals LLC, division of Lowe Manufacturing, which specializes in non-standard helicoid flighting, sectional flighting and conveyor screws. The spiral products are used within Lowe's attachments and sold to outside customers.

Innovation, product quality and extensive knowledge of the use of buckets and attachments have been key aspects of the success and growth of both Berlon Industries and Lowe Manufacturing. That innovation includes Berlon's "Snowgrr" which adds tremendous efficiency in snow removal at distribution centers, its Material Long Bucket for removing material underneath conveyors and other equipment, and Lowe's XR Series of trenchers.

Terms of the acquisition transaction were not released.

For more information, visit berlon.com and loweman.com.

