BIC Auctions will host an online only retirement sale for Beccue Builders Inc., a concrete contractor, in Altamont, Ill., on Sept. 21. Items up for bid include more than 500 lots of aluminum concrete forms, a pump truck, boom trucks, an excavator, a wheel loader, stone slinger trucks, trailers, support equipment and more.

Don Beccue began working as a carpenter and did concrete work in 1960. In 1971, he transitioned into the concrete ready-mix business, opening a plant in Altamont, Ill.

"I was 7-years old when he introduced me to the world of backhoes, mixer trucks, etc. and so, my career in the concrete industry began," said Steve Beccue, Don's son.

In 1985, Don sold the ready-mix business and he and Steve worked together on carpentry and concrete work. In 1991, the pair chose to specialize in concrete, changing the name of the business from Beccue Construction to Beccue Builders Inc.

"We began constructing basements, crawlspaces, pole barn foundations/floors, exterior flatwork, waterproofing, as well as providing concrete pumping service, and stone slinger service," said Steve. "We also did some commercial work, concrete entrances, as well as foundations for new farm co-op facilities."

Soon, Steve's son, Adam joined his father, and the company became a three-generation business.

"My son, Adam, was connected to the world of concrete from birth," said Steve. "He worked summers at Beccue Builders Inc. while in school and in 2012 chose to join the business full time. When Adam joined us, my dad primarily oversaw the shop. We are proud to be a three-generation concrete construction business.

"Adam and I worked together and in cooperation with 18-23 employees," Steve said. "While we had the equipment to complete the job, our company was defined by the employees and the hundreds of years of collective experience in the concrete industry that made us a great team. Many of these employees have been with us for more than 25 years."

With thousands of foundations under its belt, the company was committed to being hands on and offering personalized service. In many cases, the company did work for multiple generations of families, a testament to the quality services Beccue Builders provided.

"We were committed to providing solid foundations to build on, quality craftsmanship with pride and integrity and to doing each job as if it was our own," said Steve.

In 2020, Don Beccue and long-time, loyal employee, Danny Little, passed away.

"The world of concrete has never been the same," said Steve. "However, in following my dad's pattern of work ethic, I am striving to receive my 50-year working pin just as he did. Therefore, while I am retiring from the concrete industry and may or may not be seen on construction sites, you will still find me in the working world pursuing other adventures. I'm not quitting — just hanging up one hat and putting on another. I am grateful to everyone with whom I have had the pleasure of working for and working with. I recognize that Beccue Builders Inc. could not have accomplished everything we've achieved without a good team of skilled employees as well as loyal customers." CEG

