Photo courtesy of Bid-Well (L-R) are Marty Bachey, district sales manager; Mark Rhead, sales manager; and Brian Severson, regional sales manager, all of Bid-Well

Bid-Well, global manufacturer of versatile and specialized concrete paving machines for the bridge and highway construction market, recently exhibited a 3600 RC Paver at World of Concrete 2024.

This year's event also marked a significant milestone for Bid-Well as it unveiled its new branding — a refreshed identity that pays homage to Bid-Well's legacy while embracing the future of the concrete paving industry.

Bid-Well has become a leader in the bridge paver market since its founder, Murray Rowe developed a new method for paving decks in 1961 alongside "Tex" Bidwell, a construction foreman building bridges for Burton Jensen Construction of Sioux Falls, S.D.

The solution was to pave the deck transversely, rather than longitudinally, which was standard in the industry at the time. Due to the success of transverse pavers, Bid-Well continued to grow, evolving its product portfolio by introducing design innovations to make the bridge contractor's job easier and to cope with the evolution of bridge designs.

During this time Bid-Well also grew its global presence in more than 40 countries, from airfields in Norway, to canals in Chile, to the service tunnel of the English Channel tunnel system and bridges in Kuwait.

In 2001, Bid-Well became part of Terex and from then was known as Terex Bid-Well. However, a desire to return to its roots led to the decision to relaunch the historical name of Bid-Well — a name held in high esteem from team members, customers and the community in Canton, S.D. (home of Bid-Well) alike. The new branding reflects the rich history of pioneering advancements in concrete paving technology while embracing Bid-Well's renewed focus on core values, heritage and unwavering dedication to excellence, the company said.

As well as launching the new branding, Bid-Well exhibited the 3600 RC Paver at World of Concrete, a versatile concrete paving machine with remote control system that enables operators to set up and run the paver safely from the ground. Not only is it capable of efficiently paving bridges, but with the proper accessories also can be used to tackle tough road paving projects. Extra options on show at World of Concrete included a fogger and sidewalk paver, which garnered interest and sales from customers.

"We had a great show at the World of Concrete this year, witnessing a lot of traffic through our booth and talking to both new and existing customers each day," said Mark Rhead, sales manager at Bid-Well. "A special thanks to Alejandro Suarez and Alejandro Aguirre from our distributor Simehsa in Mexico, who also participated on our booth to help translate with our Spanish speaking customers. We were particularly excited to bring back our Bid-Well name — not only does it hold sentimental value for team as well as our loyal customers and the Canton community where we manufacture our products, but it reaffirms our commitment to staying true to our heritage while driving progress and innovation in the concrete paving industry."

For more information, visit, www.terex.com/bid-well.

Photo courtesy of Bid-Well

Today's top stories