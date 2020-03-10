Big Beaver Auger Drill Rig Tackles Tough Projects in Remote Locations

The Big Beaver from Little Beaver offers 2,500 lbs. of lifting capacity and the ability to turn augers up to 18 in. in diameter.

The most powerful offering in Little Beaver's full line of earth drilling equipment, the Big Beaver auger drill rig offers 2,500 lbs. (1,134 kg) of lifting capacity and the ability to turn augers up to 18 in. (45.7 cm) in diameter. Constructed with a welded mechanical steel frame, the Big Beaver is rugged and durable, and ideal for a variety of applications including soil sampling, foundation repair and drilling environmental test wells. Additionally, the portable, easily maneuverable design enables it to work in remote locations and those inaccessible to truck-mounted units.

Little Beaver will feature the Big Beaver at booth B90122 at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020, March 10-14 in Las Vegas.

Available in two models, the Big Beaver and Big Beaver XL, the hydraulically powered units may be specified to produce a maximum drilling torque of 690 foot-pounds and auger speeds from 114 to 547 rpm, respectively, when provided up to 12 gpm and 3000 psi. Both models have been designed to work with Little Beaver's D-series augers, which range in diameter from 4 to 18 in. (10 to 45.7 cm). Auger extensions enable drilling depths up to 32 ft. (9.7 m) with a 16-in. (40.6 cm) auger and 100 ft. (30.5 m) with a 6-in. (15 cm) auger, depending on soil conditions.

Hydraulic power is available with choice of a 20-, or 24-hp Honda gas engine or a 19 hp. Diesel engine. These compact, powerful hydraulic power sources come with a 4-gal. fuel tank to ensure dependable all-day operation, while the 10-in. (25.4 cm) fan on the oil cooler regulates temperature. The hydraulic power source also serves as an attachment point for the stabilizer torque tube. For greater versatility, the power source also can be used to power a variety of other hydraulic tools on the job site.

At just 26 in. (66 cm) wide and 48 in. (122 cm) long, the Big Beaver maneuvers into areas mounted drills simply can't fit. The standard model measures 80 in. (203 cm) tall when upright while the Big Beaver XL stands at 92 in. (233.6 cm) tall. Flat Free tires smoothly guide the machine through gates and doorways, under eaves or into interior locations without disturbing the soil on the way.

The Big Beaver can be paired with special tools and accessories to enable various drilling tasks. An optional cathead kit, which includes a tower kit, third hydraulic valve and spool, makes soil sampling and performing standard penetration tests (SPTs) fast, convenient and economical. Additionally, the kit enables the Big Beaver to take undisturbed core samples, in 24-in. (61 cm) increments, with the optional split spoon sampler. The accessory can be safely and securely driven into the ground with Little Beaver's optional 140-lb. (63.5 kg) safety hammer.

Also offered for soil sampling are Little Beaver's ultra-light hollow stem augers, which are designed to prevent contamination from loose surface soils. Built for speed and durability, the augers enable quick collection of clean samples for SPTs. The augers are available in 6- and 8-in. (15.2 and 20.3 cm) diameters, and can drill up to 32 ft. (9.7 m) deep.

In addition to soil sampling, the Big Beaver efficiently handles foundation repair, drilling pier holes up to 16 in. (40.6 cm) in diameter. Align the mast in any position up to 15 degrees from vertical with the simple crank mechanism. To create an under-reamed footing at the bottom of the foundation pier hole, add the optional belling tool, which provides solid support for slab and prevents pier uplift.