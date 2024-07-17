Adobe Stock photo The demand for tower cranes continues for high-rise residential and mix-use construction projects.

The number of big cranes at work across the country is down this year. But they are trending taller, as building projects are designed for higher heights and larger loads. This year opened with a continued downward trend in crane counts, according to the Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) crane count. Several projects of note are tapping these rigs for long-term contracts.

Many projects are approaching completion at a slower rate than new projects are breaking ground, RLB noted in its first quarter 2024 report.

Los Angeles experienced a 67 percent increase, from the third quarter of 2024, in the number of cranes (20) at work. Denver saw a 42 percent decrease, from 24 to 14 rigs.

The three top construction sectors tapping cranes are commercial at 11 percent, mixed use at 22 percent and residential at 51 percent.

"Majority of cranes continue to be stationed at residential or mixed-use projects, making up 73 percent of the overall count.

The survey charts a 9 percent drop from the third quarter 2023 report, citing an 18-percent decrease from this period last year, totaling 94 fewer cranes at work.

"Of the 14 cities surveyed, seven experienced a decrease of greater than 20 percent," said RLB. However, three cities increased counts and four held steady.

"Despite the continued downturn in cranes, we remain cautiously optimistic," the organization said.

Continued investment in manufacturing and infrastructure will help offset declines in privately funded projects this year, it continued.

"Overall, construction spending will be driven by public funding for manufacturing and infrastructure projects."

But big cranes are still in demand, especially on residential properties in major cities. In glitzy Miami, tower cranes are in the thick of vertical construction.

FAA's the Limit

Developers gained approval from the FAA for the heights of several tower cranes needed on an 80-story residential construction project on the Florida coast.

The agency OK'd several tower cranes, one to a height of 1,000 ft., on the Cipriani Residences construction site in Brickell.

That one comes in at 1,003 ft. above sea level while a second tower crane is approved for up to 980 ft. above ground or 983 ft. above sea level.

The permanent height of the tower itself is planned at 940 ft. above ground, or 950 ft. above sea level, according to The Next Miami.

A phased foundation permit was approved on April 12, 2024, after a site work permit approval last summer. A groundbreaking ceremony was held in February.

"Two additional towers are also planned on the property, at 50 and 60 stories," reported the Mami news organization. "The developer has previously said those towers, planned as rental apartments, would rise at the same time as the taller condo tower."

The project's completion is set for 2028. In the same area, a tower crane will rise to 852 ft. above sea level to build the 75-story Baccarat Residences.

"One of the tallest buildings to ever break ground in Brickell," the project launched this past October, reported thenextmiami.com.

The FAA cleared the installation of two cranes for the Baccarat project. Eventual heights will reach 887 ft. and 906 ft. above ground.

"Construction is also continuing on a second tower on the property, known as Viceroy Brickell," the agency reported. In all 420 condos in 45 stories are planned.

Last fall, the site of Atlanta's tallest high-rise in 30 years saw the installation of a tower crane over West Peachtree Street three months after groundbreaking.

Atlanta Urbanize reported that the crane will build a 60-story building, Atlanta's tallest residential building and tallest mixed-use tower.

The tower, being built by Turner Construction, will climb more than 730 ft. above ground, making it the city's fifth tallest high-rise.

Who Are You Gonna' Call?

Cranes have been in demand in major cities for some time now. But projects in cities such as Omaha, Neb., and Boise, Idaho, are calling for taller rigs.

This year, workers installed a tower crane to eventually reach 750 ft. above ground for the new Mutual of Omaha headquarters office building. With the help of that and a second tower crane on the western edge of the project, the building is happening quickly.

"One of the beauties of going vertical is that you get out of the mud pretty quickly," said Jason Lanoha, developer, so rain causes no delay in progress.

According to Omaha's 3newsnow, Mutual of Omaha employees will be able to move into their new offices in 2026. Once construction is completed, the tower crane will be dismantled and the skyscraper will be the tallest building in Omaha standing at 677 ft. tall.

During the peak of construction, including the tower crane operator and crew the project will employ 700 workers. JE Dunn is the general contractor.

In Boise, Seid Cranes has seven tower cranes on construction projects including a new $1.5 million rig 250 ft. tall for a credit union building.

In fact, kivitv.com reported that Walker Seid, operations manager, said simply, "the buildings are getting taller." That's the tower crane's cue.

It takes not only a brave tower crane operator, but a trusted crane provider to pull off construction of "sky-piercing" structures at lofty heights.

At a Miami high-rise project completed last year, G&E Florida Contractors chose Liebherr machines for material logistics and equipment dismantling. One of the challenges is material handling and the company rented three Liebherr tower cranes for the job, said Liebherr.

To hoist materials, two Litronic cranes and a derrick crane were designated. The Litronics will reach 753 ft. under the hook.

On this project, the higher of the two cranes was used to dismantle its lower partner as well as to build the derrick crane. Liebherr said the taller rig then was lowered to allow the derrick to disassemble the tower crane from the building structure.

The derrick's main job for several weeks was to hoist construction materials. Once its term was over, the rig dismantled itself.

"The complexities and challenges of constructing a high-rise concrete structure cannot be understated," said Albert Barthelemy, G&E project manager. CQ

