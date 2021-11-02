List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Big Creek Construction, Texas Materials Finish U.S. 290 Jobs

Tue November 02, 2021 - West Edition #23
TxDOT


The project featured a 4-ft. inside shoulder and 10-ft. outside shoulder, as well as added 18 crossovers with turn lanes.
The project featured a 4-ft. inside shoulder and 10-ft. outside shoulder, as well as added 18 crossovers with turn lanes.
The project featured a 4-ft. inside shoulder and 10-ft. outside shoulder, as well as added 18 crossovers with turn lanes. Big Creek Construction completed a portion of the U.S. 290 project — valued at $28.3M — from the Bastrop/Lee County line to Giddings. Texas Materials completed the $34M portion of U.S. 290 East between Elgin and Paige. A grassy median with a cable barrier now separate the new eastbound lanes from the westbound lanes along an 8-mi. stretch of U.S. 290 in Lee County. “These improvements will save lives,” said Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape. “They also will boost this economy in this region of Bastrop County.” “With thousands more vehicles expected to travel on the highway each day, we recognized the need to modernize the roadway,” TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson said.

Big Creek Construction and Texas Materials recently wrapped up two construction projects along U.S. 290 in Lee and Midland counties.

The jobs — part of the overall U.S. 290 East Widening Project — were more than two years in the making when county officials recently celebrated the completion of these projects.

Big Creek Construction installed a grassy median with a cable barrier that now separates the new eastbound lanes from the westbound lanes along an 8-mi. stretch of U.S. 290 in Lee County. Inside and outside shoulders were also added.

TxDOT funded the $28.3 million project.

Lee County officials joined the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) in September to celebrate the completion of the U.S. 290 East widening project that divided a section of the 4-lane highway between the Bastrop/Lee County line to Giddings.

"With thousands more vehicles expected to travel on the highway each day, we recognized the need to modernize the roadway," TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson said. "The completion of this project not only benefits local traffic, but those traveling from Austin to Houston and back."

"This project was much needed and has safety written all over it," said Lee County Judge Paul Fischer at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. "I want to thank TxDOT."

McDade Improvements

In McDade, Texas Materials constructed a 4-ft. inside shoulder and 10-ft. outside shoulder, as well as added 18 crossovers with turn lanes between Elgin and Paige.

Bastrop County officials joined TxDOT to celebrate the completion of this portion of the U.S. 290 Improvements project.

The contractor, Texas Materials, was formerly Angel Brothers Enterprises.

"This project helps increase safety and mobility by dividing the highway, adding a grassy median and cable barrier," Ferguson said. "The barrier will help prevent vehicles from crossing over into oncoming traffic."

"These improvements will save lives," said Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape. "They also will boost this economy in this region of Bastrop County."

The $34.4 million project is part of a corridor-wide improvement effort.

"I bring gratitude and appreciation to all of you who worked on this much needed divided highway," said Bastrop County Precinct 4 Commissioner, Donna Snowden. "Thank you from the citizens of Bastrop County. The many people who travel up and down this corridor have a good reason to brag about Texas' impressive highway system."

During construction, the project preserved critical toad habitats in the area, thanks to coordination with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.




Today's top stories

Officials Celebrate 'Topping Out' Ceremony at SLC Airport

USACE Expands Chickamauga Lock in $757M Project to Solve Structural Issues

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas Welcomes Stan Park as President

Rokbak Articulated Haulers Make First Public Appearance

VIDEO: Bobcat Company Announces New Partnership With National Disaster Search Dog Foundation

Legislature Allocates $805M for Bangerter Highway Studies

Sterling Receives $40M Contract for SLC Aviation Project

UDOT Receives Funding for Next Phase of Highway Job



 

Read more about...

Infrastructure Roadwork TEXAS Texas Department of Transportation






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo