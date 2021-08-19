Our Main Office
Thu August 19, 2021 - Southeast Edition #17
Joey Martin Auctioneers was back at its Carrollton, Ga., permanent sales site on Aug. 11 for another hot Georgia sale. A great turnout of onsite bidders came out to see a tremendous selection of machines representing the heavy earthmoving, paving, trucking and transportation industries. As always, the sale also attracted a sizable online presence as well.
