Hitachi Construction Machinery Dissolves Joint Venture With Deere, Outlines Bold Vision for HCMA in the Americas
Big Onsite, Online Turnout Marks Joey Martin Auctioneers Sale in Carrollton

Thu August 19, 2021 - Southeast Edition #17
CEG


Joey Martin Auctioneers was back at its Carrollton, Ga., permanent sales site on Aug. 11 for another hot Georgia sale. A great turnout of onsite bidders came out to see a tremendous selection of machines representing the heavy earthmoving, paving, trucking and transportation industries. As always, the sale also attracted a sizable online presence as well.

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Joey Martin (C) and his children, Alexandria and Jayse, were all working together to get the Carrollton, Ga., auction ready to roll.
Test operating a Case 850M dozer is Brett Houston of Houston Excavation, Ft. Payne, Ala.
Enjoying their day and looking for bargains on the big earthmoving equipment, including a package of Cat scrapers, are Robbie Franklin (L), Triple R Metals, Odenville, Ala., and Allan Tunnell of Tunnell Services based in Pell City, Ala.
Even in retirement, Bill Owen (L) and Barry Owen, former pipeline contractors from Heflin, Ala., are still passionate about heavy equipment.
Jerry Palmer (L) of Palmer Construction Consultants, Woodstock, Ga., and Brett Johnson of Vertical Earth, based in Cumming, Ga., came ready to buy and were spotted looking over the Cat dozers.
(L-R): Ellis Astin Jr., Little E’s Grading & Hauling, Villa Rica, Ga.; Mike Clower, Joey Martin Auctioneers; and Mark Perry, Mark Perry Hauling & Grading, Cedar Bluff, Ala., had their game faces on while the heavy machines were being auctioned.
Bidders take one final look at a tremendous package of mini and compact machines before they went on the block.
The hottest spot and most-attended event in Carrollton, Ga., on Aug. 11 was definitely the Joey Martin Auctioneers sale.
A great selection of rollers, including these single-drum Ingersoll-Rands, were in the sale lineup.




