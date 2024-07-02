Photo courtesy of Liebherr (L-R): Mike and Kathy Dawson of Big Red Crane Company Inc. join Craig Lane, Liebherr USA Co., at Customer Day.

Big Red Crane Company Inc. took delivery of a Liebherr LTM 1100-5.3 mobile crane, adding to its fleet of nine cranes.

The California-based company offers a variety of services, including residential and commercial hoisting needs. The three most recent additions to the Big Red fleet include two Liebherr LTM 1040-2.1 mobile cranes and the LTM 1100-5.3 mobile crane.

Founded in 2014, Big Red continues to utilize Liebherr cranes as they are suited to the specific terrain of the central and south coast of California. With narrow, steep and often winding access roads, Liebherr cranes have provided Big Red an advantage in the local market, keeping up with high demand from a wide range of industries and customers.

The LTM 1100-5.3 also is ideal for California's varying terrain as it is equipped with a ZF TraXon DynamicPerform gearbox. The innovative DynamicPerform clutch module delivers almost zero wear starting and maneuvering for the modular ZF TraXon gearbox without overheating. This prevents downtime and helps to significantly extend the service life of the drivetrain, according to the manufacturer.

"There is no better crane to purchase in its class and size, accessing sites that normal truck cranes can't," said Mike Dawson, president of Big Red Crane Company Inc.

Highest Performance

As a certified micro business in the state of California, Big Red services 7-20 jobs on any given day in the small crane market. With a diverse customer base, Big Red utilizes Liebherr's cranes for a variety of lifting needs including hoisting HVAC, swim spas, large rocks, boats, cell site towers, trees, construction materials and an elephant at the local zoo.

With plans to expand its services into Los Angeles County, Big Red recognized the need for a larger crane. The Liebherr LTM 1100-5.3 will offer Big Red a crane with 50 more feet of added reach to its fleet, allowing it to work on larger projects with higher buildings. The mobile crane also allows Big Red to perform on sites where normal truck cranes cannot access.

Master of All Roads

The Liebherr LTM 1100-5.3 mobile crane offers optimal power and performance. The mobile crane has a powerful 203 ft. telescopic boom and can carry up to 37,250 lbs. of ballast on public roads with an axle load of just 26,450 lbs. The LTM 1100-5.3 mobile crane also is suitable for economical mobility as it can travel with an axle load of just 19,840 lbs. It is the second crane in Liebherr's mobile crane portfolio to feature the new LICCON3 control system.

