Bigge Crane and Rigging Celebrates Potain Purchase at ConExpo 2020

Tue April 07, 2020 - National Edition
Manitowoc



Over the last three years Bigge Crane and Rigging, which is consistently ranked among the Top 10 global crane companies, has used a lot of Potain tower cranes.

So many in fact, that Manitowoc Cranes has given the California-based lifting company an award for being the largest unit volume Potain top slewing and self-erecting crane purchaser over the period that spans ConExpo 2017 to ConExpo 2020.

Manitowoc's David Hull, Mike Heacock and Aaron Ravenscroft presented the award to several members of Bigge Crane's leadership at the Manitowoc booth in Las Vegas.

For more information, visit www.manitowoc.com.

