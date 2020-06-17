Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. Announce Purchase of Six Telecrawlers

Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. of San Leandro, Calif., and Link-Belt Cranes announced a purchase agreement at ConExpo 2020 for a package of six Link-Belt telescopic crawler cranes to be delivered in 2020. The package includes 140-ton TCC-1400s and 250-ton TCC-2500s.

(L-R) are Skeeter Collins of Link-Belt Cranes; Joe Nelms of Bigge Crane and Rigging Co.; Bill Stramer of Link-Belt Cranes; Weston Settlemier of Bigge Crane and Rigging Co.; Robert Apo, Brian Noga and Josh Bowman all of Bigge Crane and Rigging Co.; and Scott Dighans of Link-Belt Cranes.

