BigIron Auctions announced Aug. 5 its agreement to acquire Sullivan Auctioneers LLC — headquartered in Hamilton, Ill. The agreement, finalized on July 22, will bring more than 300 employees together to serve the needs of the online auction industry across the United States.

"Our shared philosophies of transparency, trust and hard work solidified our decision to combine organizations," said Big Iron CEO Mark Stock. "Together we are better."

With almost 80 years of combined expertise, BigIron Auctions and Sullivan Auctioneers will continue as a BigIron Company with locations in Omaha, Columbus and St. Edwards, Neb.; Hamilton, Ill.; Huntington, Ind.; and Bird Island, Minn. Ron and Mark Stock will continue to head the Nebraska locations, while Dan, Joe, Matt, Luke and Michael Sullivan will continue to lead the Hamilton, Huntington and Bird Island locations.

"We've always had great respect for the Stock brothers. They are visionaries and true leaders," said Dan Sullivan. "We believe the future of our companies will allow us to provide bidders, buyers and sellers the best possible auction experience, while securing top dollar for their land and equipment."

BigIron and Sullivan Auctioneers have always believed customer experience is of utmost importance, and the new BigIron Company will preserve the family-owned feel and personal touch provided by both organizations to date.

"As we move into the second half of 2022, we are now focused on discovering where our combined knowledge, tools and passion can be leveraged for a better customer experience," Stock said. "This marriage of organizations is another exciting chapter for all of us: one we couldn't be happier to be part of. Our strategy is to continue to deliver best-in-class auction experiences and create a one-stop auction marketplace for all."

About BigIron Auctions

BigIron Auctions has served as an industry leader for more than 38 years, reinventing the way used farm, construction and transportation equipment is sold by featuring weekly online auctions every Wednesday.

BigIron's acquisition of Sullivan Auctioneers will grow it to one of the largest unreserved online auction businesses serving rural America, selling tens of thousands of items weekly to registered bidders representing a global marketplace.

For more information, visit bigiron.com/.

About Sullivan Auctioneers

Headquartered in Hamilton, Ill., Sullivan Auctioneers LLC is one of the largest real estate and farm machinery auctioneers in the nation. For more than 40 years, it has been conducting professional, full-service auctions connecting sellers with thousands of interested buyers around the world. Family values, hardworking employees and a focus on customer satisfaction have ensured that every auction is a success.

For more information, visit sullivanauctioneers.com/.

Today's top stories