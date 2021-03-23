Equipmentdown-arrow
BigShots Golf Begins Its Construction of Bryan Facility

Tue March 23, 2021 - West Edition #7
PR Newswire


“We see 2021 as the year we’ll begin realizing our vision for expanding the ClubCorp brand with BigShots Golf,” said ClubCorp CEO David Pillsbury.

BigShots Golf, ClubCorp's tech-driven entertainment and culinary experience offering fun for all ages and skill levels, puts its brand growth into overdrive in 2021 beginning with the start of construction at its Bryan, Texas, location. And BigShots Golf franchisee O'Reilly Hospitality Management is slated to open its Fort Worth, Texas, location this spring.

By the end of 2021, the company will have four venues open, including the original location in Vero Beach, Fla.

"We see 2021 as the year we'll begin realizing our vision for expanding the ClubCorp brand with BigShots Golf," said ClubCorp CEO David Pillsbury. "Using our extensive expertise as the largest owner-operators of some of the world's most extraordinary golf courses and clubs, we will bring the sport to families and children through an elevated ‘eatertainment' experience that is unlike any other. BigShots Golf is also a great way to introduce newcomers to the game in a fun, casual experience."

BigShots Golf features game bays where novice players, families and children can play interactive games such as Knockout and Pinball. In addition, avid golfers can play full rounds on virtual golf courses from all over the world, with Doppler radar technology providing data on swing, speed and distance to give a more authentic golfing experience.

In addition to golfing bays, BigShots Golf will include a private event space, an outdoor patio with fire pits, yard games, mini golf and kids' activity areas. A key element of the brand is its next-level dining. Each venue will feature a full scratch kitchen serving bold and unexpected menu items, such as the PB & Jam Burger, plus sports bars that offer signature cocktails and local craft beers.

The company is teaming with local investors to bring its brand of "eatertainment" to each community. In Bryan, it partnered with local residents Jim and Allyson Butler to help bring the 40,000-sq.-ft. entertainment venue to the city's new Travis Bryan Midtown Park, just minutes away from Texas A&M University.

BigShots Golf Aggieland is just the beginning, as the company continues to plan future locations and partnerships across the nation.

"Partnerships like we have with the Butlers, who share our strong vision for BigShots Golf, are driving our momentum in 2021," said Randall Cousins, senior vice president of BigShots Golf. "We will continue pursuing new market opportunities across the country to expand our brand and bring the BigShots Golf experience to more communities."




