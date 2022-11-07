Rendering of the proposed Family Fun Center at the Birmingham Crossplex. (Rendering courtesy of the city of Birmingham)

Mayor Randall Woodfin of Birmingham, Ala., announced Oct. 31 that the city would be constructing a multi-million-dollar "family fun center" on the city's west side.

The new facility will include a skating rink, jump park, e-sports center, bowling alley and food court, among other features, and be located at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The latter, near Five Points West, opened in 2011 and has since been used for indoor track and field competitions as well as other sporting events. It includes a 200-meter hydraulic running track and a 50-meter swimming and diving pool.

Woodfin has set a target of 2024 for opening the new entertainment facility at the CrossPlex. According to a news release on BirminghamAL.gov, the city has already allocated $2 million for pre-construction.

"I am thrilled to honor our West Birmingham residents by bringing this into their community," he said in the statement. "The concept of sports and entertainment options under one roof will be a game changer for our families, our children and our visitors. I envision this being a major hub for family fun and plan to make sure it is a state-of-the-art facility because our community deserves it.

"Every day, every weekend, our families leave our city limits to take their children to family fun amenities such as bowling, such as skating, such as jump parks, such as game rooms and other things of that nature," he continued. "We deserve to give our families the same things in our city limits and that's what we're going to do."

Woodfin added that the facility will be 20,000 sq. ft., and discussion about the project began more than six months ago. He said the funds come from the refinancing of commercial development bonds that were approved by the Birmingham City Council in 2020.

"The fairground park area has historically been the convening space for the westside, and what better way to honor its original purpose and accomplish those goals," said Cornell Wesley, director of the Birmingham Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity (IEO).

Woodfin unveiled the concept to West Birmingham neighborhood leadership and District 8 councilor Carol Clarke in recent days to gain their interest and support.

The design concept for the complex is currently in the preliminary stages, but Woodfin has commissioned the Birmingham IEO to hasten the project's timeline, he noted.

Neighborhood Leaders Welcome Project

"I'm excited. The city's commitment to do this gives me hope that this is going to happen," Bush Hills Neighborhood President Walladean Streeter told WIAT-TV in Birmingham. "This can bring great opportunities for all the generations of our community."

Johnny Gunn, president of the Belview Heights neighborhood, echoed Streeter's comments in saying, "This will attract the family features we have been requesting. It brings all ages together. This can be a rebirth to bring people back to our community for family entertainment."

Local business owner, Sharon Hill, also told the television station that the center will complement the Birmingham Crossplex and bring in more traffic for businesses, adding that having a place for quality family time would be priceless.

"Once the kids are grown and gone, you can't get that time back, and I think being able to spend time [at] the arcades or skating rink or a bowling alley would be great for families to bond together," noted Hill, who owns the 3 Daughters Beauty Supply store on Crossplex Boulevard.

