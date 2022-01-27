The new Woodlawn High School stadium is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2022 football season. (Charles Williams & Associates Architects rendering)

In football-crazy Alabama, a Birmingham high school is finally getting an on-campus stadium to call its own.

A new $8.7 million football gridiron is being built for Woodlawn High School, one of only two high schools in the city that does not currently have a football venue. Previously, Woodlawn has played its games at nearby Lawson Field, a 7,500-seat lighted stadium operated by the Birmingham Parks and Recreation Board.

In November, the Birmingham Board of Education approved a bid from Argo Building Co. Inc. to construct both the stadium and an adjacent field house. Work is expected to be completed this fall, hopefully in time for the 2022 football season, according to a statement from Birmingham City Schools.

Both the stadium and field house were designed by Charles Williams & Associates Architects. The firm, along with Argo Building, are each based in Birmingham.

Of the seven high schools in the city, only Woodlawn and Ramsay High do not have a home stadium. Ramsay plays most of its home games at venerable old Legion Field, first opened in 1927.

Birmingham Schools Superintendent Mark Sullivan said in the statement that the new stadium will have a huge impact on Woodlawn High School and the community it serves.

"Woodlawn has a rich history of excellence in academics and athletics," he said. "We are pleased to have the support of the Board of Education on this project."

The previous school board, which last March had approved $5.5 million for the project, broke ground on the Woodlawn football stadium in July. The acceptance of the bid from Argo Building by the current board in November was the culmination of a process that cleared the way for construction, AL.com reported.

Woodlawn High's stadium will be built on the site of the northeast Birmingham school's current practice field. Officials have said the athletic facility will accommodate 2,800 fans and include a synthetic turf field.

Argo Building Co.'s other educational projects in Alabama include McCalla Elementary School in Bessemer, and Fairfield High Preparatory School in Fairfield.

