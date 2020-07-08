BKT Designs Tires for Forestry Sector

Wood is among the most sought after materials in the world, to the extent that in recent years its main byproducts have set a genuine record, according to FAO.

Wood has always been crisis-free and — given the high level of demand — it is necessary that it comes from a perfectly "organized" system.

Modern forestry does not seek to damage forests, but on the contrary to create the conditions to allow the regrowth or emergence of new trees in the place of a plant which has been cut down.

The key aim is to avoid any significant change in forest ecosystems.

Such a structured system that enables the delivery worldwide of millions of tons of wood needs precise mechanisms: cultivation strategies, planning, specific and powerful machinery and… tires which can stand up to one of the toughest operational challenges on the planet.

The conditions in which the tires are used are extreme and they must move in difficult situations, on uneven, muddy terrain and surfaces, which often throw up obstacles, trunks, etc.

The forestry world is one which, owing to its particular difficulties, requires great skill and experience. It takes strength, resistance, load capacity, stability and character which must come to the fore in the most challenging moments.

BKT has taken up the challenge by designing highly specialized tires, developed in the workshop, starting from observing the real working conditions and enabling the vehicle to express its full power.

The company offers four forestry product lines aimed at a range of machinery and equipment: from forwarders to skidders, from machines for loading the timber to those for extracting trunks and transport vehicles.

These are FORESTECH, FS 216, F 240 and TR 678, which are all resistant, and so have a long product life, and this in its turn means a lower number of replacements and less downtime with environmental and economic benefits, according to the company.

FORESTECH is practical for forwarders, i.e. those self-loading trailers, which operate in the toughest situations. With a high level of traction, a key feature for working in forests, it has an extremely robust hitch and a reinforced shoulder rib to resist punctures.

FS 216 offers resistance to cuts and tears and is practical for forwarders and skidders. Durability, enhanced tread, high resistance to punctures, traction, self-cleaning and high load capacity make up the identikit of this tire, which is available in two different versions with a structure in steel belts or in aramid fiber.

TR 678 is instead aimed at loggers. It is a versatile tire which also is useful for digging and is equipped with steel belts, which make it resistant to damage and punctures. In addition, it is self-cleaning, offers enhanced traction and a high load capacity.

F 240 is designed for transporting trunks. Among its main features are the traction, self-cleaning and maneuverability. In addition, the tread mix guarantees an extended life cycle as well as resistance to wear and tear and cuts. Finally, the width of the tire print has been increased and improves stability on the ground, according to the manufacturer.

The whole world requires ever more wood and the forestry system must work like a single large clock whose mechanisms fit together perfectly to meet growing demand and ensure that the sector continues to be sustainable. BKT contributes to the cause with efficient tires which provide a valid response to the demands of such a challenging market.

