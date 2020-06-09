--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Blade Attachment Adds Four-Season Versatility to Toro Dingo CUL Line

Tue June 09, 2020 - National Edition
Toro


Toro announced the introduction and availability of all-new snow removal attachments for the Toro Dingo compact utility loader line — the 4 and 5-ft. Boss snowplow attachments. With a simple changeout of attachments, Dingo units can effectively and efficiently handle even the most challenging snow and ice removal tasks, according to the manufacturer.

Boss snowplows are available in two sizes — 4 and 5 ft. — and feature polyethylene blades, striking the ideal balance between a lightweight design and impressive durability. Contractors also will appreciate the reversible cutting edge, which ultimately adds to the longevity of the attachment, according to the manufacturer.

The full-blade trip design minimizes severe impacts to the attachment, the compact utility loader, and most importantly, the operator, when striking obstacles. Additionally, the hydraulic 30-degree adjustment in either direction eliminates the need for operators to make manual adjustments in less-than-ideal winter conditions.

"This new attachment offering simply provides more options for Dingo users to get the very most out of their compact utility loader," said Kyle Cartwright, marketing manager at Toro.

"The possibilities are truly endless when it comes to thinking up new attachments for the Dingo line, and we believe that this new offering will be a gamechanger for a key segment of our Dingo customer base."

Additional options that are available for the Boss plow include a 6-in. blade extension kit, a snow deflector kit, a plow shoe kit, box wing extension and urethane edge kit. Plow attachments are compatible with Dingo 320-D, 323, TX 427, TX 525 and TX 1000 models.

The Boss plow attachments are available now from Toro's network of dealers, and are currently available for shipping.

For more information, visit www.toro.com.


 

