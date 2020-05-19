BladeCore Announces NiCore Premium Blade Services

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Pipelayers Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

BladeCore Announces NiCore Premium Blade Services

Tue May 19, 2020 - National Edition
Exodus Machines


NiCore blades currently are available through BladeCore for Fortress, Genesis and LaBounty shears as well as many other types of stationary shears.
NiCore blades currently are available through BladeCore for Fortress, Genesis and LaBounty shears as well as many other types of stationary shears.

BladeCore, a supplier of mobile shear and stationary shear blades, introduced its new NiCore premium blade series.

Made from high-alloy material with a 4 percent nickel content, these blades are yielding an average of 60 to 80 percent longer per edge than a standard blade, according to the manufacturer.

During a trial with almost 75 customers, more than 90 percent concluded that they preferred blades comprised of this material because of the additional output of processed scrap.

"We used to go through two or more blade kits a year and we're down to one now, which is huge. The additional savings from less down time is also great for us," a Pennsylvania customer said.

NiCore blades currently are available through BladeCore for Fortress, Genesis and LaBounty shears as well as many other types of stationary shears.

Jay McDevitt, BladeCore division manager, said, "We've never seen blade life like this on a blade before. These NiCore blades will redefine life expectations in the scrap metal and demo industries."

BladeCore, a division of Exodus Machines, offers replacement blades for mobile and stationary shears as well as direct sales and service support.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Attachments New Products