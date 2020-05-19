BladeCore Announces NiCore Premium Blade Services

NiCore blades currently are available through BladeCore for Fortress, Genesis and LaBounty shears as well as many other types of stationary shears.

BladeCore, a supplier of mobile shear and stationary shear blades, introduced its new NiCore premium blade series.

Made from high-alloy material with a 4 percent nickel content, these blades are yielding an average of 60 to 80 percent longer per edge than a standard blade, according to the manufacturer.

During a trial with almost 75 customers, more than 90 percent concluded that they preferred blades comprised of this material because of the additional output of processed scrap.

"We used to go through two or more blade kits a year and we're down to one now, which is huge. The additional savings from less down time is also great for us," a Pennsylvania customer said.

Jay McDevitt, BladeCore division manager, said, "We've never seen blade life like this on a blade before. These NiCore blades will redefine life expectations in the scrap metal and demo industries."

BladeCore, a division of Exodus Machines, offers replacement blades for mobile and stationary shears as well as direct sales and service support.