    Blanchard Holds First Used Equipment Yellow Tag Sale in West Columbia, S.C.

    Wed December 18, 2024 - Southeast Edition #26
    CEG


    Blanchard Machinery held its first Used Equipment Yellow Tag Sale Nov. 22, 2024.

    The sale, staged at the Blanchard Farm in West Columbia, S.C., near the company's headquarters, featured more than 100 machines available at the lowest prices of the year for the distributor's customers, according to the company.

    Jay Hardister, Blanchard's used equipment manager, said that the dealership collaborated with another company to help kick off the event.

    "We partnered with [the auction company] IronPlanet to have an online presence in the lead up to the sale where we have Buy Now numbers offered for the general public, and we have a discounted offering today."

    When asked to note some of the best values for potential customers at the Yellow Tag Sale, he said that Blanchard Cat had "15 soil compactors featuring smooth-drum padfoot shell kits with knockdown blades all under 1,500 hours and under $100,000. We also have some specials in the $80,000s and in the $60,000s."

    Hardister also mentioned the dealership displayed:

    • A low-hour Cat RM500 road reclaimer, priced in the $400,000s, with under 1,000 hours of use.
    • A lineup of Cat dozers, including D6Ts – some around $100,000 – as well as D6Ns, D6K2s, D5K2s, with some of the D5s as low as $80,000.
    • Excavators, starting with the Cat 330s and 336s, some of which had thumb attachments, while others were equipped with couplers, in the low to mid $100,000s. Among them was a Cat 349 offered up for $115,000, plus a second low-hour Cat 349, and a Cat 317 with 750 hours of use.

    "We had beautiful weather and a great turnout of customers," he said. "By the end of the day, we successfully sold 65 of the 100 machines we had on site. Combined with our pre-sale day online offerings, we found good success with this effort.

    Hardister also made a point to recognize the combined efforts of the Blanchard Cat team members in creating such a successful Yellow Tag Sale on their first attempt, including the folks in the company's finance, credit and marketing departments, as well as its transportation, invoicing, machine sales, rental services and used sales personnel, with special recognition going to Blanchard Cat Farm Manager Jim Mixson.

    "This was a true team effort that goes to show that with great communication and collaboration, we can serve our customers and communities well and that we are your dependable partner," Hardister said. CEG

    Kevin Sharpe (L) of Blanchard Machinery showed Caleb Geiger of Geiger Forestry, West Minster, S.C., the different excavators available and Sharpe purchased his favorite, the Caterpillar 330. (CEG photo)
    Kevin Windham (L) of Windham Services, Pelion, S.C., and Todd Sharpe of Blanchard Machinery. Windham purchased a Caterpillar D6N at the sale. (CEG photo)
    After Brian Smith (R) of Blanchard Machinery went over the excavators and dozers with Jackson (C) and Jacob Graham of Green Acres Farm & Construction in Pomaria, S.C., they decided to purchase a Caterpillar 326F excavator. (CEG photo)
    The yellow tag sale event included a good selection of Caterpillar compact track loaders. (CEG photo)
    The sale included five Caterpillar 308 excavators. (CEG photo)
    A wide range of excavators were available. (CEG photo)
    During the sale, 16 Caterpillar D5 and D6 dozers were offered. (CEG photo)




