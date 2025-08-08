Blue Diamond Attachments introduces a heavy-duty snow blower for skid steer loaders, featuring high tensile steel flighting, a five-blade fan, manual deflector and adjustable skid shoes. Built for efficiency and durability, adaptable to various skid steers. Supported by warranty. Visit website for details.

Blue Diamond Attachments announced the launch of an addition to its full line of snow removal attachments.

Available for skid steer loaders, the new Blue Diamond heavy duty snow blower provides excellent performance under both wet and dry snow conditions. With an 11-in. chute diameter, the new snow blower attachment is built to evacuate high volumes of snow quickly and comes in cutting widths from 62 to 96-in.

Key features of the new Blue Diamond heavy-duty snow blower include:

• High tensile steel ribbon flighting. To deliver even the heaviest wet snow to the awaiting fan, the Blue Diamond snow blower uses machine formed hand welded 19-in. augers made with high tensile steel ribbon flighting to provide strength and durability.

• A five-blade fan. A standard 26-in. diameter five blade fan not only moves high volumes of snow quickly, but also features tighter tolerance to the housing increasing velocity of the snow exiting the chute.

• A manual pin-style deflector. Blue Diamond snow blowers come with a manual pin style deflector allowing a true set it and forget approach to blowing snow.

• Adjustable skid shoes. The heavy-duty snow blowers come equipped with adjustable skid shoes extending the life of the cutting edge and helping to protect surfaces from damage commonly associated with snow removal.

• A hydraulic rotator. The hydraulic rotator on the chute is ideal for skid steer loaders with cabs or for contractors/property managers needing to make frequent adjustments.

• Hydraulic line check valves. The valves prevent reverse rotation and allow the motor to overrun after the valve is shut off.

• Various plug features. This feature allows for virtually any skid steer to be used with the heavy-duty snow blower.

"The addition of this heavy-duty snow blower to our line of snow removal attachments could not come at a better time for contractors and municipalities who are looking to update or upgrade their existing fleet," said Drew Truan, chief operating officer of Blue Diamond Attachments. "Our new snow blower is compatible with most OEMs, it's built to withstand the harshest of winters and it is supported by Blue Diamond and our extensive dealer network."

The new heavy-duty snow blower attachment comes with the Blue Diamond satisfaction guarantee and are backed by a 1-year warranty.

For more information, visit www.bluediamondattachments.com.

