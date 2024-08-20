List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    VIDEO: Blue Diamond Attachments Announces New Line of Rubber Tracks

    Blue Diamond Attachments introduces a new line of rubber tracks for various equipment types with optimal performance. Constructed with durable materials, they offer comfort, safety, and reduced maintenance costs. Backed by a 2-year warranty and a satisfaction guarantee, these tracks are ideal for construction, agriculture, and landscaping industries.

    Tue August 20, 2024 - National Edition
    Blue Diamond Attachments



    Blue Diamond Attachments has announced the launch of a new line of rubber tracks.

    Available for compact track loaders, mini-excavators, mini-loaders and multi-terrain loaders, and with the four most common track patterns (Block, C-Lug, Multi-Bar and Zig-Zag), the new line provides excellent performance under a wide range of working conditions, according to the manufacturer.

    Ideal for use in the construction, agriculture, landscaping and rental industries, Blue Diamond's rubber tracks are custom manufactured with a blend of tough rubber compounds, combining unique resistance features with outstanding durability. The abrasion-and-wear-resistant materials also provide a comfortable and safe ride for operators, reducing fatigue and vibration-related equipment issues.

    A continuous steel cord structure with solid steel forged links and a reinforced roller path minimize the risk of track breakage by distributing the tension forces along the entire track instead of just small areas of the track. This significantly reduces downtime and maintenance costs.

    Application-specific lug patterns offer enhanced traction, as well as chunk and tear resistance

    "Our new line of rubber tracks are built to withstand heavy jobsite use while still giving a comfortable ride for operators," said Drew Truan, chief operating officer at Blue Diamond Attachments. "Our products are compatible with most OEMs and have a similar wear lifespan at a fraction of the price, making them the perfect choice when tracks need to be replaced — and all are supported by Blue Diamond and our dealer network."

    The new line of rubber tracks come with the Blue Diamond Satisfaction Guarantee and are backed by a 2-year warranty.

    For more information, visit www.bluediamondattachments.com.




