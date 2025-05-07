List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    VIDEO: Blue Diamond Attachments Introduces New Hydraulic Rock Rake for Land Preparation

    Blue Diamond Attachments introduces a new hydraulic rock rake for land preparation, designed to remove rocks and debris, level terrain, and prepare seedbeds. Innovative features like reinforced hood protection, hydraulically operated top cover, and AR400 hardened steel rake teeth enhance performance and durability. The integrated bucket collects rocks and debris while leveling soil, providing efficient land preparation.

    Wed May 07, 2025 - National Edition
    Blue Diamond Attachments


    Blue Diamond Attachments has announced its skid steer hydraulic rock rake.
    Blue Diamond Attachments photo
    Blue Diamond Attachments has announced its skid steer hydraulic rock rake.

    Blue Diamond Attachments has announced its skid steer hydraulic rock rake, a ground preparation attachment designed to remove rocks and debris, level terrain and prepare seedbeds.

    The 68-in. rock rake eliminates labor-intensive hand raking while effectively collecting rocks ranging from 3/4 in. to 8 in. in diameter.

    The hydraulic rock rake features innovative design elements that enhance performance and versatility:

    • heavy-duty hood reinforcement to protect against front impacts;
    • hydraulically operated top cover for easy debris transport and dumping;
    • replaceable, bolt-on, reversible rake bars as standard equipment;
    • optimized with AR400 hardened steel rake teeth for enhanced durability; and
    • built-in hydraulic protection to prevent motor damage.

    "Our hydraulic rock rake is a true work horse when it comes to land preparation efficiency," said Drew Truan, chief executive officer of Blue Diamond Attachments. "We took customer feedback about other units in the market and integrated solutions into our design that set this model in a class above."

    The rock rake features 12 tooth bars with a total of 484 teeth arranged in a staggered pattern to collect rocks and debris into an integrated bucket as the soil is leveled. The teeth are mounted to a double channel bolt-on bar system that is reversible and replaceable for extended service life. Adjustable skid shoes allow operators to control working depth and limit wear during operation, and integrated steps allow for safe, easy cab access.

    Technical specifications for the standard model include a 68-in. working width, 79-in. overall width and 1,500-lb. weight.

    For more information, visit www.bluediamondattachments.com.




