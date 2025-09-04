Blue Diamond Attachments launches hydraulic breakers for various equipment, offering performance and value with a mono-block design, vibration dampening system and self-regulating valve. Featuring interchangeable mounting brackets, tool options and a three-year warranty. Visit www.bluediamondattachments.com for more.

Blue Diamond Attachments photo Blue Diamond Attachments introduced its line of hydraulic breakers, designed for construction, demolition and quarry applications, including underwater jobs.

Blue Diamond Attachments introduced its line of hydraulic breakers, designed for construction, demolition and quarry applications, including underwater jobs.

The comprehensive line includes 12 models, and are compatible with excavators, mini-skid, skid steer and compact track loaders.

Blue Diamond breakers offer key differentiators that add performance and value:

• Blue Diamond's comprehensive lineup enables contractors to select specialized breakers engineered specifically for their machines, with models available for equipment ranging from 1,500-lb. mini track loaders to 55-ton class excavators, providing the perfect match for any application, according to Blue Diamond.

• Blue Diamond breakers feature a solid mono-block design milled from a single piece of steel rather than assembled sections held together with tie rods that stretch, eliminating the most common maintenance issue, according to Blue Diamond.

• All Blue Diamond breakers feature a unique vibration dampening system consisting of a polyurethane (poly case) shell that wraps around the mono-block and sits inside the Hardox steel outer casing. This design is the quietest breaker in the industry, significantly reducing vibration transfer to the host machine, protecting hydraulic components, pins and bushings from excessive wear while improving operator comfort, according to Blue Diamond.

• For maximum versatility, many of Blue Diamond models feature interchangeable mounting brackets, allowing a single breaker to be moved between different host machines including excavator to skid steer, by simply transferring the unit to a compatible mount. This flexibility dramatically increases use and return on investment, according to Blue Diamond.

• Self-regulating. All Blue Diamond Breakers have a self-regulating valve that protects them from over pressurization, excessive flow and back pressure. This also increases productivity when switching between host machines or in rental applications, eliminating the need to test the machine's hydraulic pressure and flow before operation, according to Blue Diamond.

• The Anti-blank firing means Blue Diamond breakers will not operate unless pressure is applied to the tool. This feature prevents internal damage from dry firing while the attachment is not engaged with material. In addition, recovery from anti-blank firing is the quickest in the industry, ensuring productivity is maximized, according to Blue Diamond.

"We believe we offer the best hydraulic breakers in the industry," said Drew Truan, chief operating officer of Blue Diamond Attachments. "When a 1-year warranty period is the industry standard, and we offer 3-year coverage, it goes to show just how confident we are in the durability and reliability of all Blue Diamond Breakers."

The hydraulic breakers feature four tool configurations — a moil point, a chisel tool, a pyramid tool and a blunt tool. Each tool type is manufactured from high-grade, heat-treated steel with precision machining to ensure proper fit and maximum energy transfer from the piston to the material being broken. Tools are easily interchangeable with minimal downtime, allowing operators to select and change the tool in the field without additional wrenches or keys.

All Blue Diamond hydraulic breakers come with the Blue Diamond satisfaction guarantee and are backed by a 3-year warranty.

For more information, visit www.bluediamondattachments.com.

Today's top stories