Blue Diamond Attachments now offers a full range of parts and accessories for the snow removal industry. Available 24/7 on www.BDAParts.com, the expanded lineup includes poly broom wafers, UHMW cutting edges, and skid shoes. These replacements are universal, ready to ship, and backed by a 1-year warranty, ensuring contractors quick repairs for their snow removal equipment.

The Blue Diamond Attachments Parts and Accessories division announced an expanded line of replacement work tool wear parts solutions for the snow removal industry, providing both end users and dealers access to a wide range of parts and accessories geared specifically for contractors in snow states.

The solutions can be found and ordered 24 hours a day at www.BDAParts.com.

The Blue Diamond Parts and Accessories division has ramped up its commitment to customers by offering a one-stop-shop for all replacement needs. Most replacement parts and accessories are in stock and ready to ship. Parts specifically available in the snow removal space include:

• 100 percent poly broom wafers;

• ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMW) cutting edges;

• boron steel cutting edges;

• rubber tracks (CTL and mini skid); and

• skid shoes for snow blowers and pushers.

The full lineup of snow parts and accessories can be found at the www.BDAparts.com website and most of the Blue Diamond offering are universal and work across multiple manufacturer attachments.

"Snow removal can be very hard on an attachment, especially when the surface is rough or not visible to the operator," said Darren Barnes, director of products of Blue Diamond Attachments. "When something breaks, downtime is not an option. We stock the critical parts contractors need — and most ship same day — getting that customer back up and moving snow, so they can get on to the next job."

Blue Diamond parts and accessories come with the Blue Diamond Satisfaction Guarantee and a standard 1-year warranty (some exceptions may apply).

For more information, visit www.BDAparts.com.

