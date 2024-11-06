List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Blue Diamond Attachments Offers Full Line of Brush Cutters

    Blue Diamond Attachments now offers a diverse range of brush cutters for various machinery, serving contractors across North America. Each cutter is engineered for specific applications and supported by live assistance and readily available parts. The Satisfaction Guarantee and 1-year warranty provide additional customer assurance.

    Wed November 06, 2024 - National Edition
    Blue Diamond Attachments


    Blue Diamond Attachments now provides heavy, extreme and severe duty models — designed to handle any job, large or small.
    Photo courtesy of Blue Diamond Attachments
    Blue Diamond Attachments now provides heavy, extreme and severe duty models — designed to handle any job, large or small.
    Blue Diamond Attachments now provides heavy, extreme and severe duty models — designed to handle any job, large or small.   (Photo courtesy of Blue Diamond Attachments) All Blue Diamond brush cutters are engineered for specific applications to fit different classes of machines with different power levels as well.   (Photo courtesy of Blue Diamond Attachments) Our full line of brush cutters offer landscapers, contractors, farmers, municipalities and more the breadth and depth of attachment they need to get any job site cleared, said Drew Truan, chief operating officer at Blue Diamond Attachments.   (Photo courtesy of Blue Diamond Attachments)

    Blue Diamond Attachments announced its full line of brush cutter attachments.

    Blue Diamond skid steer, compact track loader, mini skid steer, excavator and mini excavator brush cutters have been widely accepted by contractors in North America for their ability to handle site prep and clearing. Because of that success, the company has grown its offering — now providing heavy, extreme and severe duty models — designed to handle any job, large or small.

    Blue Diamond provides 13 different models of brush cutters for use with mini skid, skid and track loaders:

    • 36 in., 42 in. and 50 in. mini skid steer closed front
    • 36 in., 42 in. and 50 in. mini skid steer open front
    • 60 in. and 72 in. heavy duty models
    • 60 in. and 72 in. extreme duty models
    • 72 in. severe duty model
    • 44 in. swing arm cutter
    • 84 in. dual motor brush cutter

    The company also offers seven mini excavator and excavator brush cutter models:

    • 60 in. extreme duty for excavators
    • 60 in. severe duty for excavators
    • 36 in., 42 in. and 50 in. heavy duty for mini excavators
    • 42 in. severe duty for mini excavator

    Blue Diamond Attachments offers a few key differentiators that add performance and value to its brush cutters, versus an add-on from the manufacturer.

    • All Blue Diamond brush cutters are engineered for specific applications to fit different classes of machines with different power levels as well.
    • Blue Diamond has parts in stock and live support to back its products.
    • Blue Diamond attachments are designed to work with all equipment brands.
    • Blue Diamond ships each brush cutter ready to use, versus other options on the market where additional hoses or oils are required.

    "Our full line of brush cutters offer landscapers, contractors, farmers, municipalities and more the breadth and depth of attachment they need to get any job site cleared," said Drew Truan, chief operating officer at Blue Diamond Attachments. "Our full line of cutters are compatible with most OEM machines and are supported by Blue Diamond and our extensive dealer network."

    The brush cutter attachments come with the Blue Diamond Satisfaction Guarantee, and all are backed by a 1-year warranty.

    For more information, visit www.bluediamondattachments.com.




