Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Blue Diamond Attachments now offers a diverse range of brush cutters for various machinery, serving contractors across North America. Each cutter is engineered for specific applications and supported by live assistance and readily available parts. The Satisfaction Guarantee and 1-year warranty provide additional customer assurance.
Wed November 06, 2024 - National Edition
Blue Diamond Attachments announced its full line of brush cutter attachments.
Blue Diamond skid steer, compact track loader, mini skid steer, excavator and mini excavator brush cutters have been widely accepted by contractors in North America for their ability to handle site prep and clearing. Because of that success, the company has grown its offering — now providing heavy, extreme and severe duty models — designed to handle any job, large or small.
Blue Diamond provides 13 different models of brush cutters for use with mini skid, skid and track loaders:
The company also offers seven mini excavator and excavator brush cutter models:
Blue Diamond Attachments offers a few key differentiators that add performance and value to its brush cutters, versus an add-on from the manufacturer.
"Our full line of brush cutters offer landscapers, contractors, farmers, municipalities and more the breadth and depth of attachment they need to get any job site cleared," said Drew Truan, chief operating officer at Blue Diamond Attachments. "Our full line of cutters are compatible with most OEM machines and are supported by Blue Diamond and our extensive dealer network."
The brush cutter attachments come with the Blue Diamond Satisfaction Guarantee, and all are backed by a 1-year warranty.
For more information, visit www.bluediamondattachments.com.