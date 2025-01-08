Blue Diamond Attachments offers a full line of snow removal attachments, including a heavy-duty snow blower and versatile plow blades. Designed for skid loaders, track loaders, and compact tractors, these purpose-built attachments offer performance and value with unique features. These attachments come with a satisfaction guarantee and a 1-year warranty, ensuring reliability for landscapers, contractors, and municipalities facing various snow conditions.

Photo courtesy of Blue Diamond Attachments

Blue Diamond Attachments announced its full line of snow removal attachments. Led by the all-new heavy duty snow blower, the full line of Blue Diamond snow removal attachments is purpose-built and can be outfitted on skid and track loaders as well as compact tractors.

Designed to make quick work of everything from a light dusting to the most heavy and wet snow, Blue Diamond offers nine different models of snow removal attachments including:

An autowing snowplow blade

A heavy-duty series multipurpose blade

A six-way dozer blade

A snowplow V blade

A standard duty multipurpose blade

An extreme duty snow blower

The new heavy duty snow blower

A heavy-duty snow pusher

A standard duty snow pusher

Blue Diamond Attachments offers some key differentiators that add performance and value to its snow removal line, versus an add-on from the manufacturer, the company said. Examples include:

The Blue Diamond autowing blade has mechanical wings allowing for automatic adjusting from scoop mode to wind row position as the operator angles the plow.

The extreme duty snow blower has a high-pressure bypass system that eliminates the need for sheer pins during sudden stops.

The heavy-duty snow pusher is designed with a rolled moldboard to the snow load live to reduce the host machine horsepower needed to move large snow loads. It also uses thicker wear shoes, heavier side plates, and a vertical brace ties the cross-braces together to spread out the impact forces.

"Our line of snow removal attachments offers landscapers, contractors and municipalities the exact attachment they need, no matter the type of snow on the ground," said Drew Truan, chief operating officer at Blue Diamond Attachments. "Like all of our attachments the snow removal line is compatible with most OEM machines and all are supported by Blue Diamond and our extensive dealer network."

The full line of snow removal attachments come with the Blue Diamond Satisfaction Guarantee, and all are backed by a 1-year warranty.

For more information, visit www.bluediamondattachments.com.

