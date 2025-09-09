Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    BNSF Updates Bismark Bridge Progress; Outlines Fall Plan

    BNSF updates on Bismark Bridge progress, with pile driving using a diesel hammer for piers 5 and 6 ongoing day and night. Closure of River Road Trail urged for safety. 9 of 12 new spans expected to be complete by end of year. Visit bnsfbismarckbridge.com for more details.

    Tue September 09, 2025 - Midwest Edition #19
    BNSF


    The BNSF bridge project team expected to start using the diesel hammer for pile driving the last week of August for the Bismark Bridge project in North Dakota.

    Due to the scope and schedule for this season's work, the contractor has been working around the clock since the beginning of this season. The next phase of work requires using a diesel hammer to drive pile at piers 5 and 6. This work will take place intermittently during the day and night shifts.

    The diesel hammer pile driving will last at least two months until that portion of pier construction is complete or the weather inhibits further work. Sequencing of work is done as much as possible to conduct this activity during daylight, but to keep making progress before winter, some pile driving will occur in the overnight hours.

    A section of the River Road Trail on the Bismarck side of the project remains closed and the project team would like to remind the public to adhere to the trail closure signs. The heavy construction under way does not accommodate pedestrians in the closed portion. BNSF understands this can be disruptive and appreciates the community's patience while we complete these critical components of the new bridge construction.

    So far this summer, work on the new BNSF bridge has involved constructing cofferdams for the river piers, Piers 5 and 6, and erecting the spans for the bridge's superstructure, the "top" part of the bridge. By the end of this year, nine of the 12 new spans should be complete. The spans are numbered east to west, starting with Span 1 on the Bismarck side. For more information, visit bnsfbismarckbridge.com.

    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6
    Photo: 1/6

    Date of photo: 8/21/2025 — from the North — forming Span 8 deck (BNSF photo)
    Date of photo: 6/26/2025 — from the East — erecting span 11 precast girders (BNSF photo)
    Date of photo: 6/28/2025 — from the East — assembling span 8 steel girders (BNSF photo)
    Date of photo: 6/30/2025 — from the Southwest — erecting span 8 steel girders (BNSF photo)
    Date of photo: 6/28/2025 — from the Northeast — forming deck for spans 9, 10 and 11 (BNSF photo)
    Date of photo: 6/30/2025 — from the East —pouring deck for spans 1 and 2 (BNSF photo)




