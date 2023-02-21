List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Bobby Oldham Joins Exodus Global Service Team

Tue February 21, 2023 - National Edition
Exodus Global


Bobby Oldham
Bobby Oldham

Exodus Global announced that Bobby Oldham has joined the team as a field service technician and will provide service and training for all the Exodus companies — BladeCore, Connect Work Tools, OilQuick Americas and ShearCore.

Oldham brings more than 25 years of diverse and progressive experience in mechanical, fabrication, management, and business planning from small to large scale companies.

"It's a great pleasure to have Bobby Oldham join our Exodus team", said Brian Hawn, vice president of service. "I've personally had the honor to work with Bobby in the past and know firsthand he will be a great addition to our growing service team. His knowledge in the industry, as well as his passion for customers, make him a great fit for Exodus.

"Bobby is located in the south‐east region, which means we will provide more proficient support to our customer base while giving a piece of mind we have someone close by when needed."

Most recently, Oldham worked at LaBounty as a training specialist and InSite Administrator where he provided technical support and training for LaBounty products covering North America. He also updated and expanded their training materials and programming for new and existing dealers.

"I have always been a service and support guy," said Oldham. "Great customer support goes a long way. Service without knowledgeable support can set up technicians and dealers up for failure.

"Exodus Global and companies share the same value of providing the best support and training to maximize the equipment. I look forward to working with all the Exodus Global companies and expanding our service training."

Exodus Global and its companies manufacturer and distribute products under four divisions for both the domestic and international scrap recycling, demolition and construction markets.

For more information, visit Exodusglobal.com.




