Rendering courtesy of Bobcat The new location, which was announced in 2023, will expand Bobcat’s existing global footprint to create additional production capacity and manufacturing capabilities for select compact track and skid-steer loader models.

Bobcat Company held a ceremonial groundbreaking June 13 for its new, $300-million manufacturing facility in Mexico.

Located in the Salinas Victoria municipality, outside of Monterrey in the state of Neuvo Leon, Mexico, the 700,000-sq. ft. facility is expected to be operational in 2026.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Bobcat representatives, elected officials and area business leaders. The new location, which was announced in 2023, will expand Bobcat's existing global footprint to create additional production capacity and manufacturing capabilities for select compact track and skid-steer loader models.

Bobcat's compact loaders also are produced in the United States and the Czech Republic where production will remain following the new facility opening.

"We have seen tremendous growth across our business, and this new facility will support our long-range plans for increased production to meet customer demand," said Scott Park, Doosan Bobcat CEO and vice chairman. "This groundbreaking represents our commitment to our customers — present and future — who are ready to accomplish more with our equipment."

The manufacturing facility will seek LEED Silver certification and feature modern technology with an emphasis on quality, precision and energy efficiency.

"We look forward to growing our manufacturing footprint in the Salinas Victoria community for its excellent industrial sector, skilled workforce and strong business environment," said Mike Ballweber, Doosan Bobcat North America president. "Our investment here demonstrates our confidence in this manufacturing environment and thriving local economy."

The design team includes U.S.-based Shultz + Associates Architects and Mexico-based GP Construcción, a division of Grupo GP, as the construction manager. Shultz + Associates Architects has partnered with Bobcat on the design and architecture of many of its North American locations. GP Construcción specializes in industrial parks and facilities across Mexico.

The new factory is expected to create 600 to 800 jobs in the region. Career opportunities can be found at bobcat.com/carreras.

For more information, visit bobcat.com.

Today's top stories