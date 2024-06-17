List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Bobcat Breaks Ground for Mexico Manufacturing Facility

    Mon June 17, 2024 - National Edition
    Bobcat


    The new location, which was announced in 2023, will expand Bobcat’s existing global footprint to create additional production capacity and manufacturing capabilities for select compact track and skid-steer loader models.
    Rendering courtesy of Bobcat
    The new location, which was announced in 2023, will expand Bobcat’s existing global footprint to create additional production capacity and manufacturing capabilities for select compact track and skid-steer loader models.
    The new location, which was announced in 2023, will expand Bobcat’s existing global footprint to create additional production capacity and manufacturing capabilities for select compact track and skid-steer loader models.   (Rendering courtesy of Bobcat) Doosan Bobcat celebrated the groundbreaking of the company’s planned facility in in the Salinas Victoria municipality, outside of Monterrey in the state of Neuvo Leon, Mexico.   (Photo courtesy of Bobcat)

    Bobcat Company held a ceremonial groundbreaking June 13 for its new, $300-million manufacturing facility in Mexico.

    Located in the Salinas Victoria municipality, outside of Monterrey in the state of Neuvo Leon, Mexico, the 700,000-sq. ft. facility is expected to be operational in 2026.

    The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Bobcat representatives, elected officials and area business leaders. The new location, which was announced in 2023, will expand Bobcat's existing global footprint to create additional production capacity and manufacturing capabilities for select compact track and skid-steer loader models.

    Bobcat's compact loaders also are produced in the United States and the Czech Republic where production will remain following the new facility opening.

    "We have seen tremendous growth across our business, and this new facility will support our long-range plans for increased production to meet customer demand," said Scott Park, Doosan Bobcat CEO and vice chairman. "This groundbreaking represents our commitment to our customers — present and future — who are ready to accomplish more with our equipment."

    The manufacturing facility will seek LEED Silver certification and feature modern technology with an emphasis on quality, precision and energy efficiency.

    "We look forward to growing our manufacturing footprint in the Salinas Victoria community for its excellent industrial sector, skilled workforce and strong business environment," said Mike Ballweber, Doosan Bobcat North America president. "Our investment here demonstrates our confidence in this manufacturing environment and thriving local economy."

    The design team includes U.S.-based Shultz + Associates Architects and Mexico-based GP Construcción, a division of Grupo GP, as the construction manager. Shultz + Associates Architects has partnered with Bobcat on the design and architecture of many of its North American locations. GP Construcción specializes in industrial parks and facilities across Mexico.

    The new factory is expected to create 600 to 800 jobs in the region. Career opportunities can be found at bobcat.com/carreras.

    For more information, visit bobcat.com.




    Today's top stories

    Lindy Leads I-79 'S Bend' Project in Pennsylvania

    Seven Ways Tech Is Turbocharging Warehouses, Factories

    American Pavement Specialists Paves Way in New England, Beyond

    Prefab Process May Help Contractors Surmount Many Jobsite Challenges

    VIDEO: Cat Grading Beams Deliver High Productivity Material Grading

    Foley Inc. Holds One Day Sale Event in Bensalem, Pennsylvania

    Penn College Begins Two Projects to Boost Clean Energy, Construction Job Initiatives

    VIDEO: Idaho, Wyoming Working On Teton Pass Road Repairs



     

    Read more about...

    Bobcat Business News Mexico







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA